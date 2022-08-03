Toronto Film Festival: Emily Bronte Movie ‘Emily’ to Open Platform Competition

The Emily Brontë movie Emily, with Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey playing the author in the movie from writer-director Frances O’Connor and U.S. distributor Bleecker Street, will open the Platform competition sidebar at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival .

TIFF unveiled 10 features with world premieres for the festival section where international films outside the Hollywood studio orbit compete. This year’s selection includes Brazilian director Carolina Markowicz’s Charcoal, Daniel Goldhaber’s environmental activists thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline and two Canadian titles: Anthony Shim’s Riceboys Sleeps and Stephane Lafleur’s Viking .

“We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our festival. Now in year seven, it’s become a true home for international auteurs on the rise,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

An international jury to be shortly announced will pick the Platform Prize winner. Previous jury members include Claire Denis, Béla Tarr, Brian De Palma, Mira Nair, Riz Ahmed and Jia Zhang-ke.

The Toronto Film Festival, set to run Sept. 8 to 18, earlier announced that the Working Title and Netflix drama The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama about real-life sisters on an inspiring odyssey as refugees from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, will open the 2022 edition.

The Platform Competition Selection:

Charcoal (Carvão) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil, Argentina

Emily Frances O’Connor | UK

The Gravity (La Gravité) Cédric Ido | France

Hawa Maïmouna Doucouré | France

How to Blow Up a Pipeline Daniel Goldhaber | USA

Riceboy Sleeps Anthony Shim | Canada

Subtraction (Tafrigh) Mani Haghighi | Iran, France

Thunder (Foudre) Carmen Jaquier | Switzerland

Tora’s Husband Rima Das | India

Viking Stéphane Lafleur | Canada

