Kip Moore & Boy Named Banjo Put A Bluegrass Spin On Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”

The Boss, but make it bluegrass…

Kip Moore teamed up with his fall tour openers Boy Named Banjo to put a bluegrass spin on Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire.”

Similar to the bluegrass version they did not too long ago of Kip’s fan-favorite “Plead the Fifth,” this is another cool take on a classic and it’s fun to hear a bit of a different sound from Kip with the banjo element.

“I’m on Fire” was originally released in 1985, and was the fourth single from Bruce’s classic album, Born in the U.S.A. A solo write by Bruce, it peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart the year it was released.

Kip often cites Bruce as a major influence in his music, so it’s not surprising to have him covering the rock legend as he gears up to (hopefully) release a new record sometime this year.

Hopefully, we’ll get to hear a few more of these before they hit the road together in September:

Boy Named Banjo will open for Kip on his Fire On Wheels fall tour that’s set to kickoff next month.

Fire On Wheels fall 2022 tour dates:

Kip also released the second single from his forthcoming (and still unofficially announced) fifth studio album, “Fire on Wheels,” in June: