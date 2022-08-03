ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Don’t miss BAT Theatre’s ‘The Play’s the Thing’ in Burien Town Square this Friday

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqWSv_0h3BSu2H00

Photos by Michael Brunk.

Grab some takeout or eat at a local restaurant and join BAT Theatre for a FREE performance of the comedy The Play’s the Thing at Burien Town Square Park this Friday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 p.m., following the Burien Wine and Art Walk.

Then enjoy it again on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. in Normandy Park, and then Des Moines on Aug. 21, at 3 p.m.

The story revolves around Albert, a young composer of a new show, and the playwright, Sandy. When Albert unexpectedly arrives to see his fiancée, Ilona, he heartbreakingly overhears her sharing her affection with another man, Almady.

Sandy begins to rewrite reality to save Albert from heartbreak and thus save his new show. Through clever misdirection, Sandy tries to make it seem this incident was just dialogue in a play and begins to prep his ‘actors’ to take the stage – but will Albert fall for it?

This ‘play-within-a-play’ technique will leave you laughing out loud as the lines between reality and mere ‘acting’ blur. The clever use of this technique leads you down twists and turns that set up the hilarious finale.

Performances run approximately 90 minutes, and they are full of laughs. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

For all of the details, check out this page:

https://battheatre.org/shows/current-season/the-play-s-the-thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUyQm_0h3BSu2H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlPpz_0h3BSu2H00

Sponsored by the cities of SeaTac, Burien, Normandy Park, and Des Moines, plus 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax. Special thanks to Transform Burien and the Highline School District.

