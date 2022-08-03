ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock man arrested after crashing stolen car, killing 14-year-old during police chase

By Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Man killed in possible road rage shooting in SE Austin, APD says

Police say a shooting Friday afternoon at a gas station in Southeast Austin left one person dead. It happened at the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Ben White Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says a 9-1-1 call came in at around 1:50 p.m....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Man found dead in wooded area near Riata Trace Parkway in NW Austin

A body was found Saturday evening in the woods near Café Eden in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said several people walking in the area called 911 around 5:14 p.m. to report the body. Crews responded and pronounced the man dead at 5:30 p.m. APD is not currently...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

WilCo detectives investigating elderly woman's death near Florence

The sheriff's office says detectives are investigating the death of an elderly woman Thursday night in northwestern Williamson County. A 9-1-1 call was made at around 8:45 p.m. of a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence, authorities said. When deputies arrived they found a 70-year-old woman dead on the roadway.
FLORENCE, TX
CBS Austin

Crews discover body while looking for person who fell off cliff near Mount Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews discovered a body while trying to rescue someone who fell from a cliff near Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and STAR Flight responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. While they were searching for the person who fell, they found “an obviously deceased adult patient.”
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Stolen Car#La Frontera Blvd#Kia
CBS Austin

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

AISD's Back-to-School BASH returns in-person Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of students and parents attended Austin ISD's annual Back-to-School BASH on Saturday as it returned in person. The BASH was held at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event welcomes AISD families and students...
CBS Austin

Your weekend rundown with Good Party! Plus, sweet adoptable Katie!

Enjoy a flick, a festival, or an Austin FC match! No matter what you are into, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX always gives us a list of fun events that are so fetch. And yes, we are still trying to make fetch happen. Plus, she's brought along a sweet adoptable pet from Austin Animal Center!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Del Valle ISD celebrates opening of new Smith Elementary School

DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Smith Elementary School campus on Friday. Students, staff, and the community attended the celebration at the new school campus at 4209 Smith School Road at 9 a.m. The project was...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Cool for School! Stephanie Humphrey shares some back-to-school essentials!

It’s time for students to gear up for back to school, but are you ready? If not, don’t worry... tech life expert, Stephanie Humphrey, is here to share what’s cool for school to make life easier for parents and students this year. Follow us on Instagram and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy