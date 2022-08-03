Round Rock man arrested after crashing stolen car, killing 14-year-old during police chase

Read on cbsaustin.com
CBS Austin
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in SE Austin, APD says
Police say a shooting Friday afternoon at a gas station in Southeast Austin left one person dead. It happened at the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Ben White Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says a 9-1-1 call came in at around 1:50 p.m....
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
CBS Austin
Man found dead in wooded area near Riata Trace Parkway in NW Austin
A body was found Saturday evening in the woods near Café Eden in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said several people walking in the area called 911 around 5:14 p.m. to report the body. Crews responded and pronounced the man dead at 5:30 p.m. APD is not currently...
CBS Austin
Del Valle man accused of tying up, torturing disabled family member in garage for 4 days
DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle man was arrested for allegedly tying up and torturing another family member on the Autism spectrum in a garage for four days in June. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Cody Lee Porter is charged with a third-degree felony of bodily injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual.
CBS Austin
WilCo detectives investigating elderly woman's death near Florence
The sheriff's office says detectives are investigating the death of an elderly woman Thursday night in northwestern Williamson County. A 9-1-1 call was made at around 8:45 p.m. of a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence, authorities said. When deputies arrived they found a 70-year-old woman dead on the roadway.
CBS Austin
Crews discover body while looking for person who fell off cliff near Mount Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews discovered a body while trying to rescue someone who fell from a cliff near Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and STAR Flight responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. While they were searching for the person who fell, they found “an obviously deceased adult patient.”
CBS Austin
Accurate mapping reduces size of fire near Wimberley; residents allowed to return home
WIMBERLY, Texas — Homeowners evacuated by the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley are back home. Officials say no homes were destroyed and only one appeared to have been scorched by the flames. The last update Friday night reduced the size of the fire to 43 acres thanks to “more accurate...
CBS Austin
"Margarita Fire" in west Bastrop County 100 percent contained, 96 acres burned
State officials say the Margarita Fire in Bastrop County is now 100 percent contained. Approximately 96 acres were burned in the wildfire that began Monday in the 300 Block of Margarita Drive in west Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says no one was injured and no...
CBS Austin
Leander ISD changes the start/end of school days to deal with bus driver shortage
The start of school is fast approaching and across Central Texas bus drivers are still in short supply. It's not a new problem for any area school district, including Leander and Hutto. They were hit hard last school year by staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 cases. “I know...
CBS Austin
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
CBS Austin
#TBT: 'Pop culture of the time' Austin man has collected over 240 vintage lunch boxes
AUSTIN, Texas — Is it the image on the box? Maybe it's the thermos that comes with it? Better yet, the sound it makes when you open it?. For vintage lunch box collector, Steve Harris, it's all of those things. "I can remember the warm milk in the thermos...
CBS Austin
AISD's Back-to-School BASH returns in-person Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of students and parents attended Austin ISD's annual Back-to-School BASH on Saturday as it returned in person. The BASH was held at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event welcomes AISD families and students...
CBS Austin
Half Helen is helping kids and adults 'see the world clearly' with free eye exams
Austin, tx — Right now, many parents double checking their kids' supply lists ahead of the new school year. But what about their *health* checklist?. Experts recommend dental, hearing, and eye exams before kids go to class. That can be time-consuming and costly. One nonprofit is changing that!. We...
CBS Austin
Your weekend rundown with Good Party! Plus, sweet adoptable Katie!
Enjoy a flick, a festival, or an Austin FC match! No matter what you are into, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX always gives us a list of fun events that are so fetch. And yes, we are still trying to make fetch happen. Plus, she's brought along a sweet adoptable pet from Austin Animal Center!
CBS Austin
Del Valle ISD celebrates opening of new Smith Elementary School
DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Smith Elementary School campus on Friday. Students, staff, and the community attended the celebration at the new school campus at 4209 Smith School Road at 9 a.m. The project was...
CBS Austin
Cool for School! Stephanie Humphrey shares some back-to-school essentials!
It’s time for students to gear up for back to school, but are you ready? If not, don’t worry... tech life expert, Stephanie Humphrey, is here to share what’s cool for school to make life easier for parents and students this year. Follow us on Instagram and...
