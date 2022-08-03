Read on kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Fox11online.com
Spend the weekend at the Winnebago County Fair
OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- The Winnebago County Fair is hoping you'll spend the weekend in Oshkosh. The fair is an annual event held at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. This year marks the 167th year of this long-standing tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. Take the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
wearegreenbay.com
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
Rock band BoDeans to play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday
The Rock band BoDeans will play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday. The band was originally formed in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1983.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
Door County Pulse
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
WBAY Green Bay
NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Damaging storms shake up Sunday lineup at Appleton’s Mile of Music festival
APPLETON — Powerful storms that whipped through the Fox Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning are forcing organizers to makes some changes to Sunday’s Music lineup at the 2022 Mile of Music festival. “The storm was not friendly to Mile 9. The outside venues all received some sort...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Michigan man sentenced for 1975 Door County murder
A cold case from four decades ago finally reached a conclusion with a Michigan man, 86-year-old Richard Pierce, sentenced to life in prison on a count of first-degree murder Friday.
Fox11online.com
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine
A 37-year-old man from Algoma was pronounced dead on scene after crashing into a haybine Saturday night.
