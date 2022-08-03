ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox11online.com

Spend the weekend at the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- The Winnebago County Fair is hoping you'll spend the weekend in Oshkosh. The fair is an annual event held at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. This year marks the 167th year of this long-standing tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. Take the...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless

(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Door County Pulse

Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner

To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
GREEN BAY, WI

