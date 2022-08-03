7 reasons you’ll love the NEW Tasty Town—homemade pita, amazing service + more

Read on bhamnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly
While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Bham Now
5 fiery reasons Dragon Fest is the 21+ event you can’t miss on August 19
Over 21? Prepare for a fiery night on Friday, August 19 during Dragon Fest 2022, McWane Science Center’s 21+ only event. From dancing and D&D games to beer tastings and more, there’s no time to be dragon your tail—read on for what this event is all about, then grab your tickets.
Bham Now
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
Bham Now
An inside look at the new apartments at 20 Midtown—live above CAVA, Panda Express + more [PHOTOS]
20 Midtown’s newest building opened on August 1, offering 325 more apartments and amazing retail below, featuring Panda Express, Milo’s, Cava, Nail Resort and much more. Keep reading to see all that 20 Midtown has to offer. Find your perfect home at 20 Midtown today and contact them...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
‘These are not the cute little fuzzies’: Public warned to stay away from loose kangaroo
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Officials are warning people to stay away from a kangaroo on the loose in Alabama that was most recently spotted swimming in a lake. Tuscaloosa Animal Control, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Bigham Farms & Exotics have teamed up to try to find and capture the elusive marsupial, The Tuscaloosa News reported.
Bham Now
51 new & coming soon home listings in Birmingham—August 5-7
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 51 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Julie Kim at 205-222-9000 or...
Bham Now
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
Bham Now
Demolition on the Roebuck Castle renovation has begun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
In early July, we told you renovations on the long-neglected Roebuck Castle would be starting mid-July. Well, demolition has begun and we’ve got pictures and some awesome drone footage to prove it, thanks to Paul Mielke of A&E’s Flipping Down South. You have to see this house to believe it.
Bham Now
Forever Wild votes to acquire 110 acre addition to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County
The Forever Wild Board of Trustees voted last week to acquire 110 acres of ecologically significant land adjacent to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County. The measure, which was passed by the Board unanimously, directs Forever Wild staff to conduct a second appraisal and proceed to purchase the property. To...
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
