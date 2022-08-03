ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

7 reasons you’ll love the NEW Tasty Town—homemade pita, amazing service + more

By Callie Puryear
Bham Now
 4 days ago
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly

While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Restaurants
Lifestyle
Alabama Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Alabama Restaurants
Alabama Food & Drinks
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
AL.com

7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Bham Now

The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program

On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
wvtm13.com

Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
