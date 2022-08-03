SIDNEY — This month, Shelby County is joining counties from across the country by recognizing August as Child Support Awareness Month. It’s a national initiative to help inform families about child support and the services that are available to assist them. Studies have shown time and time again when both parents are actively involved in raising children, they are much better off. If children truly are our future, then it is imperative the child support program aid in the healthy development of children, including the emotional and financial support of both parents.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO