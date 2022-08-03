ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charred body of woman, 81, found at Los Angeles home

The charred body of an 81-year-old woman was found at her Los Angeles home and police said that the house had been ransacked.

A relative found Ok Ja Kim unresponsive Tuesday evening in the bedroom of the house in the Woodland Hills neighborhood and called 911, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Kim was lying on the floor unconscious, with half her body under the bed, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were signs of forced entry to the home and a possible burglary, authorities said. Kim's exact cause of death is not yet known.

Detectives are seeking possible witnesses and surveillance camera footage that might yield evidence. Police said they have no suspect information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

NBC Los Angeles

Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine

A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered "significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
IRVINE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
GARDENA, CA
