PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
Any Help Appreciated. A perspective on the homeless from Micah’s Meghann Cotter. On a recent trip to a major city, I walked to city center from my Airbnb. As I crossed under an overpass, where the public train passed overhead, I was struck by the number of tents lined up along the path. What caught my eye, however, was a large piece of cardboard draped over one of the nylon tents. Engraved in sharpie were the words “Any help appreciated.”
Lt. Governor Sears to speak at annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast. The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 6th annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on August 24th from 8:00 am to 10:30 am at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. The business community comes together to honor and thank our region’s outstanding first responders for their outstanding contributions to our safety and well-being. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Heroism (Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards; Meritorious Civilian Award); Investigative (Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award; Merit Award; The Business of First Responding Award); and the Citizen Valor Award.
Hot, sticky and unsettled weather the next few days
Introducing FredToday’s newest feature: a “cutest pets” contest!
Heat impacts Stafford Schools Convocation at Fred Nats Stadium. Approximately 4,300 staff members from Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) gathered at 9:30 a.m. in the Virginia Credit Union Stadium for the 2022 Convocation event. Featured speaker and former SCPS employee Hamish Brewer delivered a division-wide professional development address, and a combined JROTC color guard, cheerleaders, and band members from all five high schools energized crowds before the event began.
Stafford man arrested after two year old child fires his gun
A Stafford man was arrested on Thursday after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on August 4th at 6:36 p.m. deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle for the report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. The residents of a downstairs apartment had contacted the Emergency Communications Center to report a bullet had just come through their ceiling, into.
