Birmingham, AL

Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

By Jeff Speegle
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
JOHN MORENO
4d ago

Even though I was a graduate from Auburn University I always liked I always like to hear the voice of Eli go yo it was always entertaining and enthusiastic.I got to know Eli when he was a partner in an Italian restaurant in Pelham he was very nice and cordial and used to kid me about me being his His most favorite Auburn fan.We could laugh about that because the man was true class very few people on this Earth I've met has ever been so nice in cordial and full of life.I wish he and his family all the blessings that the Lord can give them and I hope Eli Eli heals up and gets back very soon

Debra Bogard Deason
4d ago

Sending prayers to Eli and his family. Prayers for Eli for a quick recovery and good health. We are truly going to miss you at the first of the season. Get well Eli. Roll Tide 🐘🏈🐘

Roy Wolford
4d ago

how can that be! Eli is the voice of the Crimson Tide. I just pray that he is alright. We love you Eli

AL.com

Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career

Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban likes Eric Wolford, but he wants more physicality from Alabama’s offensive line

Alabama fans enjoyed the 2012 offensive line for its dominance to a BCS National Championship, but the 2020 group was good too. The Crimson Tide carried an offensive front that allowed 13 sacks of Mac Jones, and Najee Harris had 1,466 rushing yards. Alabama’s physicality in 2020 propelled three Heisman finalists – Jones, Harris, and DeVonta Smith – and a Heisman winner in Smith. It lost Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, and Deonte Brown to the National Football League and fielded a few new faces up front last season. The Tide replaced Kyle Flood with Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach. Alabama struggled with consistency in having toughness and physicality in the running game and passing attack. Coach Nick Saban watched his offensive unit allow 39 sacks of Bryce Young, and there were times when Alabama could not run the ball effectively.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fans from across the country converge on Cullman for Rock the South

Country music fans from across the country have made their way to Cullman for a weekend filled with some of the biggest names in country music set to play at the annual Rock the South event. And while people came to town for the music, organizers are making sure people know the festival is about more than the people taking the stage.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Rock the South prepares to kickoff in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th annual Rock the South begins Friday night in Cullman, and organizers tell CBS 42 they expect a large crowd this year. Over 60,000 are expected to attend this year’s Rock the South. Festival founder Shane Quick says this is the largest country music festival in the state. Fans will […]
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
GADSDEN, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

