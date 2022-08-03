Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season

Even though I was a graduate from Auburn University I always liked I always like to hear the voice of Eli go yo it was always entertaining and enthusiastic.I got to know Eli when he was a partner in an Italian restaurant in Pelham he was very nice and cordial and used to kid me about me being his His most favorite Auburn fan.We could laugh about that because the man was true class very few people on this Earth I've met has ever been so nice in cordial and full of life.I wish he and his family all the blessings that the Lord can give them and I hope Eli Eli heals up and gets back very soon
Sending prayers to Eli and his family. Prayers for Eli for a quick recovery and good health. We are truly going to miss you at the first of the season. Get well Eli. Roll Tide 🐘🏈🐘
how can that be! Eli is the voice of the Crimson Tide. I just pray that he is alright. We love you Eli
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
