Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Springfield ‘Sensitive Creatures’ clothing designer Darius Rosario returns to area to host pop-up shop event
Springfield designer Darius Rosario made a name for himself in the fashion industry by placing mental health-centric messages like “Are you an emotional wreck?” and “When I die don’t pretend to care” on clothes in his Sensitive Creatures brand. After working and selling his clothes...
Springfield’s Valley Conjurers ready to celebrate 100 years of making magic
LUDLOW — Do you believe in magic?. “Everyone wants to believe in magic,” says illusionist Lyn Dillies, who is part of an all-star lineup bringing their acts to Western Massachusetts on Saturday to celebrate the centennial of the Springfield chapter of the Society of American Magicians. It will...
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
Big Basket Market offers Asian groceries and prepared food in Amherst
AMHERST — Sri Lankan immigrants who moved to town 17 years ago have opened Big Basket Market, a grocery store and takeout with an Asian theme. The business in the Riverside Park plaza at 19 Montague Road (Route 63) in North Amherst opened Aug. 1. It is owned by wife and husband Fathima R. Rizwan and Riswan M. Raufdeen.
Amherst Railway Society model railroading show draws young train enthusiasts to Springfield’s Union Station (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- The tracks outside Union Station bring hundreds of riders to their destinations every day. But it was the tracks inside the station that drew families and children on Saturday. They were on hand for the Kids ON TRACK: A Model Railroading Job Fair, a free two-day event sponsored...
Mary Chapin Carpenter set to play Northampton
Mary Chapin Carpenter will play The Pines Theater at Look Park in Northampton on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Carpenter, who has won five Grammy Awards from 16 nominations, has sold more than 16 million records over her career and has written such hits as “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.”
Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)
Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
Massachusetts ideas for adrenaline junkies: 10 best places to get your blood pumping
If you’re looking for a little bit of adventure, look no further than your home state of Massachusetts. There are plenty of places adrenaline junkies can have fun, whether you prefer to stay inside, experience the outdoors or something in between. Check out some of the best places to...
Beating the heat with ice cream in Hadley
With the hot weather Friday, some decided to celebrate the start to the weekend with a sweet way to beat the heat.
Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”
This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
Holyoke Fiestas Patronales highlights Puerto Rican culture
Holyoke is alive with the sounds of the Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke, a four-day long festival dedicated to the patron saint of the city, Our Lady of Guadalupe and includes a wide variety of music styles and genres as well as dancing, plenty of authentic foods in a comfortable family setting alongside the Holyoke Children’s Museum on Dwight Street.
Springfield City Library kicks off yearbook donation, digitization project
SPRINGFIELD — History enthusiasts who want to help preserve the city’s past are urged to take part in the public library’s yearbook donation project. The goal is to expand the library’s small yearbook collection while also making it available online within the next year. “One of...
WWLP 22News
The Meadows Lodge to hold annual car show this weekend
(Mass Appeal) – Start you engines and make your way to East Longmeadow for a full day of music, food, drinks and cars! The Meadows Lodge is holding their annual car show to benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Centers. AJ Roffe, from The Meadows Lodge, has the details.
Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out begins at noon Saturday
Meet Westfield police, firefighters, and city leaders during the city's National Night Out event.
WooSox notebook: A no-hitter, a Seinfeld star, and some fun with the infield tarp, all in week at Polar Park (Photos)
WORCESTER -- This WooSox homestand was filled with new faces, balmy weather and sharp uniforms, not to mention the first no-hitter in WooSox history. Scroll through to see photos from this week’s game at Polar Park. Red Sox great Luis Tiant dropped by the park for Wednesday’s matinee, stopping...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)
It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
Medical Notes: Aug. 8, 2022
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome.
Bulls pile on late, WooSox bats fall quiet in loss to Durham in series finale, 9-3
WORCESTER -- The WooSox offense went quiet and the Bulls took charge on a hot and sunny afternoon at Polar Park as the WooSox dropped the finale of the homestand, 9-3, to Durham on Sunday. Worcester used six pitchers in another bullpen game. Eduard Bazardo, who has been one of...
