Westfield, MA

Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
MassLive.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter set to play Northampton

Mary Chapin Carpenter will play The Pines Theater at Look Park in Northampton on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Carpenter, who has won five Grammy Awards from 16 nominations, has sold more than 16 million records over her career and has written such hits as “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.”
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)

Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”

This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Fiestas Patronales highlights Puerto Rican culture

Holyoke is alive with the sounds of the Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke, a four-day long festival dedicated to the patron saint of the city, Our Lady of Guadalupe and includes a wide variety of music styles and genres as well as dancing, plenty of authentic foods in a comfortable family setting alongside the Holyoke Children’s Museum on Dwight Street.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP 22News

The Meadows Lodge to hold annual car show this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – Start you engines and make your way to East Longmeadow for a full day of music, food, drinks and cars! The Meadows Lodge is holding their annual car show to benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Centers. AJ Roffe, from The Meadows Lodge, has the details.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Live 95.9

An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)

It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 8, 2022

HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

