Another early start time for storms in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you’re driving on a highway late at night, what scares you the most? The sudden headlights of a wrong-way driver staring straight at you?. Orlando has a dangerous track record of wrong-way driving. But most times, wrong-way driving in Orlando doesn’t end in a crash.
6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a multi-car crash with an SUV and a sedan led to a fire. Troopers said a 53-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, remains in critical condition. The SUV pulled out of a Publix on County...
Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County
I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
Drunk woman drives golf cart on Florida highway
A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
Former Applebee’s manager ‘in shock’ after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
‘It helps a lot:’ HOPE Helps gives away free school supplies, clothes to 300 students
OVIEDO, Fla. – A Seminole County nonprofit is helping kick off the new school year by giving away free supplies, clothing and hygiene products to families who are struggling to make ends meet. HOPE Helps held its 14th annual Kids of HOPE Back to School Bash on Saturday. [TRENDING:...
Orlando Music Festival producer pleads not guilty to fraud charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – The executive producer of the canceled Orlando Music Festival has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges in Texas. James Walker Watson was arrested in May, just weeks before the Orlando Music Festival was set to take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. [TRENDING: Become a...
6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say
Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash. See...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
New security checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando this weekend following recent violence
ORLANDO, Fla. – Changes are coming to downtown Orlando Friday night as the city adds security checkpoints to an area that’s had problems with violence recently. This comes after seven were injured early on July 31 after a shooter, who deputies are still searching for, fired into a crowd at South Orange Avenue and Wall Street Plaza.
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
Crash slows traffic along I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along Interstate 95 near SR-520 in Brevard County caused major traffic delays Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on I-95 southbound near SR-520 just after 6 a.m. Read: FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
