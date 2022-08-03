ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County

I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Orlando Music Festival producer pleads not guilty to fraud charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – The executive producer of the canceled Orlando Music Festival has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges in Texas. James Walker Watson was arrested in May, just weeks before the Orlando Music Festival was set to take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say

Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Traffic
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441

An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
LADY LAKE, FL

