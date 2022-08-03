ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

As September deadline looms, N.H. officials repurpose housing funds for rent relief

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
manchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
NHPR

Texting your therapist or emailing your doctor? That may be telehealth under new N.H. law

A new law signed this week by Governor Chris Sununu expands the definition of what kind of communication between a patient and medical provider can be considered telehealth. Live communication like video chatting is already counted as telehealth. The new law expands the definition of telehealth to include interactions like texting with your therapist or emailing your doctor pictures of a rash to get their opinion. That back and forth is considered telehealth under the new law, as long as it meets standards for medical treatment.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds

BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#N H#Landlord#Deadlines#Nhpr#The Executive Council#Housing Choice Vouchers
wgbh.org

No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care

It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
cnycentral.com

Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check

We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy