As September deadline looms, N.H. officials repurpose housing funds for rent relief

laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New Hampshire
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WBUR
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
manchesterinklink.com
New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
NHPR
Texting your therapist or emailing your doctor? That may be telehealth under new N.H. law
A new law signed this week by Governor Chris Sununu expands the definition of what kind of communication between a patient and medical provider can be considered telehealth. Live communication like video chatting is already counted as telehealth. The new law expands the definition of telehealth to include interactions like texting with your therapist or emailing your doctor pictures of a rash to get their opinion. That back and forth is considered telehealth under the new law, as long as it meets standards for medical treatment.
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire food pantries struggle with rising costs, growing demand
CONCORD, N.H. — Food pantries serving hungry New Hampshire residents are having to do more with less during times of high inflation. At the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, no one is ever turned away, and workers said more people have been coming through their doors recently. >> How to...
NHPR
Climate activists call on state officials to invest in renewable energy, divest from fossil fuels
In response to recent electricity rate hikes, climate activists and organizers are demanding state officials expand New Hampshire’s renewable energy resources. The advocates met outside the State House Thursday at a press conference organized by the climate justice nonprofit, 350 NH Action. “A transition to renewable energy is no...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds
BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of Vermonters to pay higher insurance premiums following rate hike approval
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Thousands of Vermonters could be hit with increased insurance premium rates next year following a ruling from the Green Mountain Care Board. The board approved double-digit premium rate increases for Vermonters and small businesses using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health Plan in 2023.
New EBT benefits announced for eligible young children
This is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) P-EBT program to provide food benefits to eligible children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
wgbh.org
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
A Vermont family’s promise to fight drugs keeps on delivering
“We’re trying to rehabilitate people — and also our community,” said Gregory Tatro, whose late sister lives on through the nonprofit Jenna’s Promise recovery network in Johnson. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Vermont family’s promise to fight drugs keeps on delivering.
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
Drug trafficking operation in Woburn spanned Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire; four men arraigned
An investigation into a large-scale, Woburn-based distribution network of illegal and unregulated drug products — some which authorities claim contained traces of fentanyl — resulted in charges against four men, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. The four men — Samuel Habib, 43 of Stratham, New Hampshire; Fadi...
