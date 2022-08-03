Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry has approved a request to have the Ridgeway seat on the Henry County School Board added to the November 8 ballot. The seat was vacated by the death of Francis Zehr or died of complications of a heart attack. The School Board is soliciting for candidates to apply to be considered for appointment to serve during the interim. A public hearing on the matter is set for August 15 at 6 p.m.

RIDGEWAY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO