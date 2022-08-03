Read on www.altavistajournal.com
whee.net
Ridgeway school board seat to be added to November ballot
Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry has approved a request to have the Ridgeway seat on the Henry County School Board added to the November 8 ballot. The seat was vacated by the death of Francis Zehr or died of complications of a heart attack. The School Board is soliciting for candidates to apply to be considered for appointment to serve during the interim. A public hearing on the matter is set for August 15 at 6 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
wallstreetwindow.com
County Administrator Search Update In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The Pittsylvania County government released the following about their search for a new county administrator:. The Berkley Group released the official County Administrator position profile on August 4. Qualified candidates are encouraged to email the following items to Kimball Payne:. Resume. Cover Letter. Salary Expectations. Professional References. While the position...
wfxrtv.com
Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work to ease back-to-school financial burdens
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg and Johnson Health Center helped families in the community get what they need on Saturday with a back-to-school fair. For many families, the start of a new school year puts a strain on finances. With inflation rising, and high prices on products like school supplies, events like these can make a huge impact.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two separate homes Saturday in Bedford Co., one family displaced
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate homes were struck by lightning Saturday leaving one family displaced according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. At 5:21 on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of Coffee Road for reports of a structure fire with smoke inside the building.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Public Schools introduce new teachers
Appomattox County Public Schools introduced its new teacher hires for the 2022-23 school year on Friday at Appomattox Elementary School. The teachers were treated to a lunch and broke up into meeting rooms afterward. See the full list of teachers in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
wfxrtv.com
WSET
Temporary road closure in Halifax due to a water tank being filled
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax police department would like to inform the public to be aware of a closed street. A section of Houston street is closed temporarily behind Patient Transport Inc. The County Service Authority has a section of hose stretched across the road and barricades...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
Two fishermen, dog rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A water rescue was completed in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power overnight near Angler’s Park. At 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting down the river that had lost power. Nearby […]
WSET
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
