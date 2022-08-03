FOLSOM -- The devastation of a thunderstorm in Washington D.C. is being felt in California. Folsom native Brooks Lambertson, 29, was among three people fatally struck by lightning Thursday while visiting the nation's capital. The young bank executive was one of several people waiting out a storm under a tree in Lafayette Park, just north of the White House. Lambertson was a vice president at City National Bank in Los Angeles. He had traveled to Washington D.C. for business. In a statement, the bank described Lambertson as an exceptional young man who will be remembered for his "generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity." The...

FOLSOM, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO