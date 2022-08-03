ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women plead not guilty to robbery charges

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
The two women accused of robbing three Fort Myers-area 7-Eleven convenience stores plead not guilty to their charges Wednesday.

Erica Rayner and Tamara Thomas were arrested earlier this week after a traffic stop on the vehicle investigators believed was used in the crimes.

A search warrant uncovered not only the gun believed used , but also large amounts of scratch-off lottery tickets officials said were stolen in the July 27 robberies.

Two 7-Eleven stores were hit that morning; one on Palm Beach Blvd., the other on Convenience Way.

Officials believe the pair is responsible for a third robbery on Tamiami Trl. on July 8.

Both women have waived an arraignment hearing originally set for Aug. 29.

