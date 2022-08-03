Grab Motorola's Unlocked Moto G Fast for Just $100 (Save 50%)

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
CNET
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Digital Trends
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022
Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked: How to Watch the Rumored Galaxy Z Fold & Flip 4 Reveal
Samsung Unpacked will livestream on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone space grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z Flip...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple outlines its plans to get rid of passwords for good
Apple has revealed more details on its plans to try and remove passwords from our daily lives with its new Passkeys tool. Despite announcing Passkeys at WWDC 2022 in June, the company has left us craving more and more information about how Apple Passkeys will work. The tech giant has...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
CNET
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.
AOL Corp
Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430
The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
CNET
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
NFL・
pocketnow.com
Best Buy’s anniversary sales event will get you amazing deals on tons of excellent products
This will be a great weekend, as you will be able to save tons of money on some of the best products on the market, thanks to Best Buy’s anniversary sales event. You will find several options to choose from, but we have focused on those that we believe are the best deals available.
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
CNET
Why You Need a VPN on Your Phone, and How to Set It Up in Under 10 Minutes
Whether you're using an iPhone or Android device, having a virtual private network on your phone is essential if you want to keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. VPNs can also be an extra layer of protection if you're at a coffee shop or in an airport, and you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network. not be entirely secure.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CNET
Capture Everything With This Discounted Beginner Drone -- Just $85 Right Now
Ready to enter the world of drone piloting? Drones are already a popular tool among tech enthusiasts and content creators, but as more and more people become curious about drones, competition is increasing and prices are dropping. If you're new to drones or a seeking a cheaper option, Amazon has already discounted the Holy Stone HS440 to $100, which is a great price for this model that's ideal for beginners. But you can save even more. Just enter promo code 15OFF440GJ at checkout and the price of the HS440 drone will drop to $85. That's a $35 savings over buying this model at list price.
technewstoday.com
Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on iPhone? Here’s How to Fix It
Wi-Fi calling is a useful feature to make a call if your network carrier signal is low or down. However, if your Wi-Fi is not working, this feature might struggle to function. Or, suppose your Network Carrier doesn’t support this feature, it won’t work on your device. Moreover,...
Comments / 1