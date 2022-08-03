Read on www.villages-news.com
Dawn Swailes
Dawn Swailes, 75, entered into eternal life with Jesus on August 4, 2022. Dawn was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family; and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives. The daughter of the late Harry Leroy Applegate and...
Edward William Sivak
Edward William Sivak, 52, of Summerfield, FL passed away on August 1, 2022. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Sivak and father, Milan Sivak. He left behind his daughter, Kristina Sivak, grandson, Oliver Cacalori, brothers John Sivak and Steven Sivak and mother, Anna Sivak. Edward was born on June...
Janet Polzin
Janet Polzin, 85, passed into the arms of our Lord on June 22, 2022, at Brandley Hospice House. Born on April 15, 1937, she is survived by her daughter, Lori Bednarz, grandchildren Wendy Shumate and Lee Bednarz, and her brother, Dan Felker, and pre-deceased by her parents, Irving and Mildred Felker, her husband, Loren, and her daughter, Debra.
Frank E. Babiasz
Frank E. Babiasz, Sr. U.S. Army (Ret.) passed away on Saturday July 16, 2022 in The Villages, FL. A native of New Jersey, Frank was born December 4, 1947 to Francis Adam Babiasz and Mary Buchnovics and was a member of the first graduating class of John F. Kennedy Memorial High School (1965) in Iselin, NJ. Having married the love of his life, the former Christine Reynolds, in 1967, he joined the Army in 1969, completed Officer Candidate School, and proudly served his country as a combat helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. His twenty-one years in the Army had him working as part of the U.S. aviation and intelligence communities and took him around the world, including assignments in the Middle East. He never lost his amazement at having had opportunities to meet idols such as Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf. Military honors and recognitions included receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Senior Army Aviator and Expert Badges, and Meritorious Service Medal.
Gigi Chalstrom Hubbard
Gigi Chalstrom Hubbard passed on peacefully on July 22, 2022 surrounded by family at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Joliet Illinois April, 2,1947 to Gilbert Chalstrom and Geneva O’Meara Chalstrom Weeks. Gigi attended University of Iowa, Florida State University, Florida Atlantic University and University...
Valerie Gail Juno
Valerie Gail (Ingalls) Juno of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Rockaway New Jersey, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nan and Kenneth Ingalls; as well as her daughter, Nancie Moyer. Val is survived by her sister, Marilynn Maguire (Charles-dec.); her brother, Kenneth Ingalls (Marie); and her daughters, Joyce Walker and Sandra Juno. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kara Cron (Mark), Daniel Parker, Michael Walker (Jennifer), Douglas Juno (Angelina), Brian Parker; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emelia and Reagan. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
Villager sentenced in golf cart DUI after reportedly drinking at Cody’s
A Villager has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing and then found sleeping at the wheel of his golf cart. Michael William Fuller, 61, of the Village of Pine Ridge, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter...
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman transferred to Lake County Jail after fracas with child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman was transferred over the weekend to the Lake County Jail after a fracas with a child set in motion legal proceedings that led to her being held without bond. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held at the jail in Tavares on a probation...
Village of Poinciana woman to lose license after overturning her golf cart
A Village of Poinciana woman will lose her driver’s license after overturning her golf cart in a crash earlier this year. Michelle Lynn Cangelosi, 50, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child
A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”. Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.
Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’
A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”. Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill
Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash
A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
Villager who worked in CIA to offer program on disappearance of Amelia Earhart
The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will host Dr. Donald Wyman at their 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 meeting at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome. Wyman will speak about the life and disappearance of Amelia Earhart in a talk entitled “The Sky’s the Limit.” The trailblazing...
Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family
Don’t know where Mr. Gallop gets his information, but have to disagree that the Morses had to struggle. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and had made the monies to pass on to them. Give me a break Mr. Gallop but, the Morses don’t know the meaning of struggle. They have done nothing but destroy what Harold Schwartz set out to do and that was to have a friendly hometown where neighbors and new neighbors helped each other out. Instead, you have trolls and neighbors complaining about little white crosses and anything else they can find fault with.
Villager sentenced to jail time in attack on woman who fled to pool to seek help
A resident of The Villages has been sentenced to nine months in jail as the result of an attack in which a woman fled to a swimming pool to seek help. Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 43, who lives at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and intimidation. He was given credit for 188 days already served in jail.
