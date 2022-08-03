ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Lakewood Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to twenty-five years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Santiago-Garcia will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Santiago-Garcia pled guilty to the charge before Judge Gizinski on June 9, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says

A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police

A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
For Pet’s Sake; Red Bank Veterinary Hospital is Moving

TINTON FALLS – Red Bank Veterinary Hospital (RBVH) is relocating to a spacious commercial building, leaving its longtime location in Tinton Falls, but moving “right down the block,” according to John Anastasio, DVM, the facility’s medical director. The hospital has leased a commercial property at 100...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor

A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...

