Lakewood Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to twenty-five years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Santiago-Garcia will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Santiago-Garcia pled guilty to the charge before Judge Gizinski on June 9, 2022.
Holmdel Township Police Investigating Overnight Burglary
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel have reported a burglary that occurred overnight and are...
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
Unruly Aldi Customer Wanted on Arrest Warrant
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4:58 p.m., Officer Biel responded...
Elderly Couple Dead in Fire at $2 Million North Jersey Estate
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – An elderly couple was killed during a fire that destroyed their...
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
Ocean County Drug Dealer Sentenced For Manslaughter In Overdose Death
MANCHESTER – A local resident was sentenced for his role in supplying the drugs that resulted in an overdose of a 35-year-old man on August 16, 2021. Dandre Tubbs, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced to seven years in state prison, and he will have to serve at least 85% of that before being eligible for parole, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Couple feared dead after massive inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter the burning...
Jackson Police Respond to Overturned Vehicle Crash on Cross Street Near Lakewood
JACKSON, NJ – Police, and firefighters in Jackson responded to the scene of an overturned...
Report: Brick Mayor John Ducey Stepping Down to Become Judge
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – John Ducey, the only Democrat mayor elected to office in a...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says
A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
NJ Pair Killed In NY Crash Were Set To Play In Sikh Basketball Tournament: Officials
Two New Jerseyans both with bright futures were among three victims killed last month in a fiery Long Island crash. Puneet Singh, of Iselin, Amarjit Singh, of Hazlet and Harpaul Multani, of Queens — all 23 — were set to play in the Sikh Hoops NY tournament the weekend they were killed, according to Congressional candidate Reema Rasool.
NBC New York
Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police
A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
tworivertimes.com
For Pet’s Sake; Red Bank Veterinary Hospital is Moving
TINTON FALLS – Red Bank Veterinary Hospital (RBVH) is relocating to a spacious commercial building, leaving its longtime location in Tinton Falls, but moving “right down the block,” according to John Anastasio, DVM, the facility’s medical director. The hospital has leased a commercial property at 100...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
