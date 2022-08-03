The Chattanooga Film Festival Named One Of The 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World

Read on www.chattanoogapulse.com
chattanoogapulse.com
Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
WDEF
Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
AdWeek
‘Widespread’ Covid Outbreak Forces Chattanooga Station to Cancel Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC is back to doing news after canceling its morning newscast yesterday. The station sent out a tweet yesterday...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests August 1-7
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 1-7. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
WDEF
Booker T. Washington Park to close due to storm damage
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Saturday’s storms did a number on Booker T. Washington State Park. According to the park’s Facebook page, the park is closed until further notice due to the recent storms that caused total power outages and no restroom facilities were available. There is no estimated...
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
2 People Were Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash in Georgia (Dade County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported 3 multi-vehicle crashes on I-24. Two individuals were rushed to the hospital with injuries. The stoppage of the traffic led to 3 separate crashes. The first crash occurred when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The vehicle further [..]
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
familydestinationsguide.com
9 Fun Things to Do Near Chattanooga, TN: Best Places to Visit Nearby!
Find out what famous southern hospitality is all about in Chattanooga. Foodies love visiting this city for its delicious fried food. The restaurant and bar scene is growing for some time now. Downtown you can buy famous local whiskey, that was first made in the prohibition era. Are you looking...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
