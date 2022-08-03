ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

The Chattanooga Film Festival Named One Of The 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World

By Rebecca Feldbin
chattanoogapulse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogan Sam Gooden dies at 87, co-founded The Impressions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame died this week in Chattanooga. Gooden formed the group The Impressions with brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks along with songwriter Curtis Mayfield and lead singer Jerry Butler. The group had hits in the 1950’s like “For...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AL.com

5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
WDEF

From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Moorhead
Person
Rhonda Shear
Person
Jodorowsky
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests August 1-7

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 1-7. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Film Festivals#Sundance Film Festival#Feature Film#Short Film#World#Moviemaker Magazines
WDEF

Booker T. Washington Park to close due to storm damage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Saturday’s storms did a number on Booker T. Washington State Park. According to the park’s Facebook page, the park is closed until further notice due to the recent storms that caused total power outages and no restroom facilities were available. There is no estimated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
UCLA
The Albany Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
DALTON, GA
familydestinationsguide.com

9 Fun Things to Do Near Chattanooga, TN: Best Places to Visit Nearby!

Find out what famous southern hospitality is all about in Chattanooga. Foodies love visiting this city for its delicious fried food. The restaurant and bar scene is growing for some time now. Downtown you can buy famous local whiskey, that was first made in the prohibition era. Are you looking...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy