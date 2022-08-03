New Google Search Feature Helps Identify Asian-Owned Businesses

Read on www.cnet.com
Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill
EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire)
CNET
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
CNET
Get Peace of Mind for Less With up to 40% on Eufy Security Kits and Equipment
You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).
CNET
Amazon to Acquire Roomba Maker iRobot in $1.7 Billion Deal
Amazon has signed a deal with iRobot, maker of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, to acquire the company for $1.7 billion. The online commerce giant announced the agreement on Friday, saying it will buy iRobot in an all-cash transaction for $61 per share. "Over many years, the iRobot team has proven...
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Part of the $90M Facebook Data Tracking Settlement
Facebook has agreed to a $90 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit accusing it of tracking users across other websites, and now people can file claims if they believe they were impacted. The plaintiffs in the case, Davis v. Facebook, claim the social-media giant was aware it violated privacy, communications...
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day Part 2 Coming Next Month: Could It Catalyze EV Maker's Shares?
With the annual shareholders' meeting in the rearview now, Tesla, Inc's TSLA next stock catalyst could be its second AI Day. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that AI Day 2022 will be held on Sept. 30. The first AI Day took place on Aug. 19, 2021, in which the billionaire said he wanted to take Tesla beyond just electric cars with "deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
CNET
This Time Machine Takes You Back to When Phones Were a Shared Experience
Outside St. Louis, on the grounds of an army base that used to train nearly every soldier west of the Mississippi River, is an old building with a new purpose. Inside are hundreds of old and not-so-old telephones on display, from a replica of Alexander Graham Bell's first working phone to the cellphones preceding the smartphones we carry around today.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked: How to Watch the Rumored Galaxy Z Fold & Flip 4 Reveal
Samsung Unpacked will livestream on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone space grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z Flip...
CNET
The Best Roomba Alternatives to Keep Your Floors Clean
The iRobot Roomba lineup of robot vacuums is a regular fixture on our list of the best automatic floor cleaners we've tested, with consistently strong cleaning capabilities and navigational smarts to match. We weren't the only ones impressed with the brand. Friday, less than a year after announcing its own in-home Astro robot, Amazon purchased iRobot outright in a blockbuster acquisition worth $1.7 billion.
I Love Finding Deals On Facebook Marketplace, But I Love Mess Even More, So Here Are 16 Bizarre Stories From Buyers And Sellers
"There’s one weirdo in the transaction. If you think the other person is normal, you’re the weirdo."
CNET
Why You Need a VPN on Your Phone, and How to Set It Up in Under 10 Minutes
Whether you're using an iPhone or Android device, having a virtual private network on your phone is essential if you want to keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. VPNs can also be an extra layer of protection if you're at a coffee shop or in an airport, and you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network. not be entirely secure.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
CNET
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
CNET
World Market's Stock Room Sale Offers Savings on Home Essentials, Snacks and More
There are a lot of places you can go to get affordable furniture. But not all of it is created equal in terms of style and price. If you want affordable furniture and food that has a little bit of international flair to it, you can check out World Market's stock room sale right now where prices start as low as 43 cents.
CNET
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: VPNs, Marvel, Dark Matter and More
There are a lot of reasons to use a VPN, even if your internet habits aren't the type to trigger government surveillance. Maybe you want to watch geoblocked sports or avoid run-of-the-mill Wi-Fi snooping. Your privacy concerns count, too. But VPN tech can be tricky to sort through, and VPN...
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
CNET
Save 10% on Refurbished Tech and Trade-Ins at Decluttr With This Exclusive Deal
Whether you're shopping or swapping out your tech, for a limited time, CNET readers can save even more with two opportunities from Decluttr. Save 10% on refurbished tech and trade-ins when you use our exclusive promo codes right now. Decluttr is a great site for buying and selling used tech,...
CNET
Tesla Accused of Falsely Advertising Autopilot and Self-Driving Features
Tesla has been accused by California's Department of Motor Vehicles of false advertising in promoting its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control. The DMV alleges the electric-carmaker misled customers with advertising language that exaggerated the technologies' capabilities. Tesla "made or disseminated statements that are untrue or...
CNET
How Glorious Is the GMMK Pro Keyboard?
It's 2022 and you're thinking of buying the Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard Pro you've heard so much about. But it's also expensive and was released over a year ago by Glorious Gaming so you might be asking yourself "is it still worth putting in your shopping cart?" And my answer to that is an overwhelming "yes!" not only because modular keyboards often have a longer lifecycle but because there is nothing else quite like the GMMK Pro. It took the keyboard community by storm for its ease of assembly, hot swapability and zero-solder modifications. It's a glorious example of a modular keyboard.
CNET
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
