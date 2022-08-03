Suzette Quintanilla says her family is unbothered by critics accusing them of exploiting Selena’s legacy

Selena Quintanilla ’s new single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is available on all music platforms as part of her posthumous upcoming album “Moonchild Mixes,” set to be released in August 26.

Thanks to the Quintanilla family and the love and support of Selena’s OG fandom, her legacy is still alive; however, many people have mixed feelings and have accused the Quintanilla estate of exploiting the late singer’s name.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America , Selena’s siblings Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla spoke about the new track and what they think about people believing they are profiting off the “La Reina de Tex-Mex.”

Referring to the songs in the album, A.B. Quintanilla said it took him “over a year” to produce the new arrangements of all the songs because “there [were] a lot of obstacles to overcome. Everything was recorded on vinyl, so we had to kind of fuse the old school ways with the new school ways.”

He also said he worked on Selena’s vocals to make her sound more “mature.” As HOLA! USA previously informed, Abraham Quintanilla noted most of the vocals were recorded when Selena was 13 years old .

After using new technology to make her voice sound like she was in her 20s, Suzette said the finished product “truly feels like she went in the studio again and recorded it… It’s pretty incredible.”

Despite de joy of releasing the new materials, critics have shared their points of view. Something the Quintanillas are unbothered by. “What critics? We don’t care about them,” Suzette said during Good Morning America.

“We’re still going to do what we want with our music, with our sister, with our band,” she assured. “I hope people understand that everything that we do, we do with love and care and beauty.”

According to Suzette, she thinks her younger sister “would have loved” the album. A.B even said, “[She would have] said, ‘It’s a wrap, I need to go to the mall.’”

The siblings are very excited about the project and are grateful for all the supporters seeing the privileged of having new music from Selena. “It’s a beautiful thing… to see that she is remembered… What we’re doing is honoring her memory,” A.B added.

Suzette said Selena was “an incredible person. What she means to us as Latinos… she means something… The younger generation [is] discovering her.”

