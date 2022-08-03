ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frances O’Connor’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Emily’ Among 10 World Premieres In Toronto’s Platform Lineup

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mo09q_0h3BPMMI00

Click here to read the full article.

Toronto announced the 10 world premieres in its Platform program, a section comprised of first-time feature filmmakers and vets whose voices are emerging in the cinematic landscape.

“We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our Festival,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “Now in year seven, it’s become a true home for international auteurs on the rise.”

Named after Jia Zhang-ke’s groundbreaking second feature, Platform is curated by TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee; Director, Festival Programming Robyn Citizen; and Senior Manager, Festival Programming Ravi Srinivasan.

“Eclectic in vision, this year’s selection not only represents all World Premieres of exciting, on-the-rise voices from around the world, but it also reflects the very timely and unique perspectives of racialized filmmakers from diasporic communities broadening the canvas,” said Lee.

Of the ten Platform titles making their world premiere at TIFF, and which will be the section’s opening film, is Emily , the feature directorial debut of A.I. and Mansfield Park actress Frances O’Connor. Written by O’Connor, the movie follows the short life of Wuthering Heights English novelist Emily Brontë who died at 30. Emma Mackey plays Brontë.

The 10 films in the programme are eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 CAD given to the best film in the programme, selected by an in-person international jury. This year’s Platform Prize jury will be announced later this summer. Previous jury members include: Claire Denis, Béla Tarr, Brian De Palma, Mira Nair, Riz Ahmed, and Jia Zhang-ke.

Platform’s full 2022 lineup:
Charcoal (Carvão) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil, Argentina

Emily Frances O’Connor | UK

The Gravity (La Gravité) Cédric Ido | France

Hawa Maïmouna Doucouré | France

How to Blow Up a Pipeline Daniel Goldhaber | USA

Riceboy Sleeps Anthony Shim | Canada

Subtraction (Tafrigh) Mani Haghighi | Iran, France

Thunder (Foudre) Carmen Jaquier | Switzerland

Tora’s Husband Rima Das | India

Viking Stéphane Lafleur | Canada

Previous Platform titles at TIFF include Hany Abu-Assad’s Huda’s Salon (2021), Kamila Andini’s Yuni (2021), Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal (2019), Alice Winocour’s Proxima (2019), Kazik Radwanski’s Anne at 13,000 Ft. (2019), Sarah Gavron’s Rocks (2019), Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin (2017), Pablo Larraín’s Jackie (2016), Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars in 2017), William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth (2016) and Ben Wheatley’s High-Rise (2015).

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jason Blum On His ‘Exorcist’ Remake, The Evolution Of Blumhouse & His Desire To Win An Oscar

Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum is at Locarno where he is set to be feted with the Swiss festival’s Raimondo Rezzonico award for Best Independent Producer. Prior to the event — which will take place at a rainy Piazza Grande — Blum spoke to Deadline about a range of topics, including the status of his upcoming Exorcist remake, the evolution of his micro-budget producing philosophy, and his desire to win an Academy Award. Check out the full interview below. DEADLINE: How has your financial model of low production budgets and high rewards evolved? JASON...
NFL
Deadline

Lukas Nathrath’s ‘One Last Evening’ Wins Locarno Pro’s First Look Prize; UKTV Seeks Comedy Scripts By Women & Greenlights ‘Annika’ Season Two; CJ ENM Spanish Language Deal; Andy Serkis’s Imaginarium Productions, Newen Connect Team On ‘Madame!’ – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Lukas Nathrath’s One Last Evening Wins Locarno Pro’s First Look Prize German filmmaker Lukas Nathrath’s debut feature One Last Evening, about a young couple who host a doomed farewell dinner for friends before moving to a new city, has won Locarno Pro’s First Look Award. The prize comes with €50,000 in post-production services from Swiss and Germany-based production house Cinegrell. This year’s First Look line-up showcased six upcoming movies from Germany. In further prizes, Le Film Français Award, offering advertising services worth €5,600, went to Arthur & Diana by Sara Summa. And the Kaiju Cinema Diffusion...
NFL
Deadline

‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 Trailer: Madam Sir Faces Tough Choices In Return Of Netflix Thriller

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has dropped the first trailer for returning Indian series Delhi Crime. Season 2 of the drama is due to premiere globally on August 26. Check it out above. The first season of the police-procedural thriller originally hit the streamer in 2019, winning an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Shefali Shah stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, aka ‘Madam Sir,’ who is back with her trusted team as a series of ghastly murders in Delhi keeps them on their toes. With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make...
TV SERIES
Deadline

XYZ Films Boards Cat-And-Mouse Thriller ‘Low Life’ Starring Lucas Neff

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has taken North American rights to Low Life, the cat-and-mouse thriller from director Tyler Michael James starring Marriage Story’s Lucas Neff. Pic will be released later this month in North America. Scroll down for trailer. Low Life follows Benny (Wes Dunlap), a small-time YouTube star who catches predators online and experiences a night from hell when he lets one of them into his own home. Dunlap and Neff, who also voices Duncan in Disney’s Monsters at Work, are leading alongside Lucy Urbano and viral YouTube ballerina Luna Montana. The film is produced by Noah Rotter, Annie Milligan, Hunter...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Sarah Gavron
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Alice Winocour
Person
Béla Tarr
Person
Emily Brontë
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Ben Wheatley
Person
Cameron Bailey
Person
Emma Mackey
Person
Claire Denis
Deadline

The Letterboxd Story: A Site For Film Lovers & Film Listers Giving Indie Distributors A Hand – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. A New Zealand-based platform where fans track, review and share lists of movies old and new is an increasingly influential marketing tool for specialty film with budgets tight and audiences harder to reach. Letterboxd, founded as a passion project by Auckland tech entrepreneurs Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow just over a decade ago, recently passed 6.5 million members, with 40-50% in North America followed by the U.K., Europe and breakout markets including Brazil, India, Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines. It has 4.4 million monthly visitors and 800 million monthly page views. Since launch, users...
NFL
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”

Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL
Deadline

Clu Gulager Dies: Veteran Horror Film Actor In ‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Was 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran character actor for nearly 70 years and 165 credits, has died. He was 93 and passed at home of natural causes, according to family posts on social media. Gulager is best remembered for his portrayal of Burt in the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, and Mr. Walsh in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Gulager also appeared in The Killers, The Last Picture Show, Mystery in Dracula’s Castle, The Killer Who Wouldn’t Die, The Initiation, From a Whisper to a Scream, The Hidden, Uninvited, I’m Gonna Git You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff Chief Programming#World Premieres#Wuthering Heights
Deadline

Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group The Seekers, died August 5 of lung-disease complications at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the chemistry of the group’s voices saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and the United States. They sold more than 50 million records...
MUSIC
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Anne Heche In Stable Condition As Her Family Asks For Prayers After Fiery Car Crash – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY 3:50 PM:  Anne Heche’s publicist has released a statement a day after the actress was rushed to the hospital when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” PREVIOUS FRIDAY 4:30 PM: Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized in critical condition with burns after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, Deadline has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Deadline

Who’s Rog?: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (‘DDLJ’) Accused Of “Whitewashing” Broadway Musical Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. Fans of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, one of Bollywood’s most enduring films have slammed the decision to cast the main male character as a white man in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, known as DDLJ, is being adapted for Broadway as Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. When the film was released in 1995, written and directed by Aditya Chopra, it starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, a lovestruck young couple who must win over family and friends opposed to their union. The film made...
NFL
Deadline

Dave Bautista & Director Jeff Tomsic Circling ‘Unleashed;’ Netflix Pic One Of Trio For ‘Blockers’ Scribes Jim & Brian Kehoe

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has Dave Bautista circling to star in Unleashed, with TAG‘s Jeff Tomsic attached to direct a script by Blockers scribes Jim & Brian Kehoe. Bautista is in talks to star and produce with his partner Jonathan Meisner alongside Good Fear’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. He’ll play a police officer who’s best friends with a canine partner that can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop pledges no more pooch partners, until he is teamed with Zeus. Bautista will next be seen on Netflix in Glass Onion:...
NFL
Deadline

‘Lucy And Desi’ Team On Finding Hidden Gems To Tell Love Story Of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz: “We Struck Gold” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Mark Monroe, writer-producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi, calls Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz “the most powerful couple probably Hollywood has ever seen.” Not only did the pair found Desilu Studios, a major independent production company, but they created one of the most beloved TV programs of all time with I Love Lucy. That show introduced all sorts of innovations that remain industry standards today, including the practice of taping sitcoms before a live audience, shooting with multiple cameras, syndication, and re-runs. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “The innovations… we take...
NFL
Deadline

Nick Faldo Retires From The CBS Golf Booth, As Colleagues Bid Emotional Farewells

Click here to read the full article. Longtime CBS golf broadcaster Nick Faldo is taking off his headset after 16 years. Faldo bid farewell Sunday during the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The six-time major champion was honored with a plaque behind the ninth green on the club’s Wall of Fame. The broadcast featured emotional messages from Faldo’s former and current colleagues both on and off the golf course. Trevor Immelman reminisced, “I was very fortunate to meet Sir Nick when I was 15 years old. He took me under his wing, he’s...
GREENSBORO, NC
Deadline

Horror Author Philip Fracassi Story Optioned For Feature Film Debut

Click here to read the full article. Hot horror author Philip Fracassi’s short story, Death, My Old Friend, has been optioned by director Christopher Riggert for his feature directing debut. Terms were not disclosed. In Fracassi’s short story, a boy sparks an unlikely relationship with the personification of Death. As they grow older, and Death begins taking those closest to him, he is forced to question the sinister nature of their friendship. Fracassi is the author of the award-winning story collection, Behold the Void, and his latest collection, Beneath a Pale Sky, was recently nominated for a Bram Stroker award. His upcoming novels include A...
NFL
Deadline

Alex Jones Slapped With $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages In Sandy Hook Case

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, August 5: A Texas jury slapped Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages for spreading the false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting massacre was a hoax. The jury’s award is added to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages the jury awarded to the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was among the 26 killed in the massacre, on Thursday. Jones already had been found liable in the parents’ defamation case, as they claimed that the Infowars host’s contention that Sandy Hook was a “false flag” operation subjected them to death threats...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Tyler Perry Interview @ MVAAFF: ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’, His Jazz Music Inspirations, And His World War II Film

Click here to read the full article. I sat in the green room waiting for actor and director Tyler Perry to arrive backstage at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center for the Colors of Conversation event during the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival. Before he hit the stage for the panel, there was only a short window to interview him about his new project, A Jazzman’s Blues, a script he had written in the 1990s.  Many know him from the Medea movies, which some think has limited his cinematic scope in terms of what he can do, but Perry is out to...
MOVIES
Deadline

John Leguizamo Has “No Problems With James Franco” But “Appropriating Our Stories — No More Of That”; ‘Alina Of Cuba’ Producer Defends Casting

Click here to read the full article. After expressing his outrage over James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in the independent feature drama Alina of Cuba, Primetime Emmy winner John Leguizamo has expounded on his stance regarding Hollywood casting non-Latinos in Latino roles. Specifically, in an Instagram post earlier today, he says “Alright, look, I got no problems with James Franco, yo, OK?” while explaining, “I grew up in a era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film.” Also earlier today, Alina of Cuba producer John Martinez O’Felan released a statement defending the casting of Franco who is of Latin-Portuguese heritage...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

112K+
Followers
33K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy