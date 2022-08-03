ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England tickets for United States friendly at Wembley sell out in just over 24 hours

England have sold out Wembley in just over 24 hours as fans rushed to snap up tickets for the Lionesses’ friendly match against the United States following their historic Euro 2022 triumph.

The Football Association announced at 2pm on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the USA on October 7 , subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.

And one day later, they confirmed that all general admission tickets had been sold out following a huge demand that saw the ticketing website briefly crash on Tuesday.

It comes after a crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s – saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at the stadium at the weekend as they secured the first major trophy in their history.

Sarina Wiegman ’s side will be back in action with World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and then Luxembourg at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium three days later – ticket sales for the latter fixture had reached 20,000 by midday on Tuesday.

England currently top their World Cup qualifying group with a maximum 24 points from eight matches and would seal qualification for next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand with a draw against second-placed Austria.

The FA said that in the event of England having to play in the World Cup play-offs in October, anyone with a ticket for the US fixture would be entitled to a refund and given the opportunity to buy a ticket for the play-off, and that it and the United States’ federation would work to agree a new date for the fixture.

The sides have never met at Wembley before and last faced each other when England, then under Phil Neville, were defeated 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in 2020.

The previous summer the States beat England 2-1 in the semi-final of the World Cup in France.

Additional reporting from PA

