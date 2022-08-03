ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Kill: Angry fans criticise Netflix for cancelling series after one season despite being a hit

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Furious Netflix users have pointed out a discrepancy regarding the service’s latest cancellation.

On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the streamer had called time on First Kill after just one season.

The supernatural drama, based on Victoria Schwab’s short story, was released on 10 June 2022, and rapidly built up a strong fanbase. These fans are now urging Netflix to reconsider its decision.

In its first three days, First Kill , which was praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, amassed a global viewership of 30.34 million hours, which quickly ballooned to more than 100 million hours as the weeks rolled on.

Many pointed out that the show was streamed more than a lot of other Netflix Original series that have been renewed, leading fans to question why First Kill was axed.

TV journalist Nora Dominick wrote: “ First Kill deserved season 2 for numerous reasons and it’s just so incredibly sad that these lgbtq+ netflix shows aren’t given a chance. A lot of my favorite shows took more than one season to hit their strides and it sucks that ONE freshman season now makes or breaks a show.”

Another fan, @korysverse, wrote: “Netflix is weird as hell for cancelling First Kill . a successful wlw show with a black female lead being cancelled after outperforming SEVERAL netflix originals?… what.”

Meanwhile, one Twitter user, @newyearsgayy, added: “Considering the streams, I was hoping netflix would see the demand for First Kill and give it a higher budget for s2. but they just, cancelled it. their business strategy must be too smart for me to understand cause i genuinely can’t see how they thought that was a good idea.”

“Bruuuh First Kill did SO WELL in its first weeks, better than other renewed netflix shows in fact,” another fan, @chalamieczyslaw, wrote.

According to Variety , the decision to cancel the series generated from “a matter of viewing numbers versus cost”.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

First Kill starred Imani Lewis, Sarah Catherine Hook and Lost star Elizabeth Mitchell, and followed the love story between vampire Juliette and vampire hunter Calliope.

