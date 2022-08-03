ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

By Via AP news wire
A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia 's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The authorities haven't said what triggered the fire, but RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.

The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Witness report of bloodied woman screaming for help in semi-truck was a ‘misunderstanding’, police say

New Jersey police says that a tip of a bloodied woman calling for help inside a semi-truck was a big misunderstanding.Following a 26-hour search, authorities in South Brunswick in Middlesex County were able to locate the woman who had reportedly been seen in distress on Route 130 near the Dayton Toyota dealership, News12 first reported.On Wednesday afternoon, police received a tip they characterized as a “possible domestic dispute.” A witness reportedly saw a Hispanic woman in her 20s covered in blood and screaming for help as she tried to escape from an older white man before being pulled back inside the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
