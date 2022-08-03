Tug driver stuck under plane after aircraft collides with vehicle at LaGuardia Airport

Footage captures the moment a tug driver was trapped underneath a plane after the vehicle and aircraft collided on Tuesday, 2 August.

The American Airlines 737 was being pulled along the tarmac by the tug, a low-profile vehicle used to move planes, when the tug became crushed.

Airline officials launched an investigation into the incident, and the driver who was operating the vehicle was not injured.

The plane was brought to a hanger for inspection after the employee was freed.

