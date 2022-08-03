ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bullet Train co-stars say shooting during Covid pandemic brought them closer together

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3QKG_0h3BPDPl00

Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt , Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry said shooting during the height of the pandemic helped bring them closer together and established a brotherly bond on and off the screen.

“It really felt like we were fated to be together at this time, because it was like October 2020 when we were in peak, bleak pandemic,” Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Lemon, said.

“To be able to get out of that, to do this feature together and to play, it felt like we were all fated to be together.”

