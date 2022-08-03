ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

By Hinton News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden.

The West Virginia Development Office administers the WAP in West Virginia on behalf of the DOE.

The program uses some of the most advanced technologies and testing protocols available in the housing industry. Weatherization crews use computerized energy audits and advanced diagnostic equipment, such as the blower door, manometer, and infrared camera to determine the most cost-effective measures appropriate for each home.

Typical measures include installing insulation in walls, floors, and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ducts; and tuning and repairing heating and cooling units. Crews use DOE funds to install only those energy-efficiency measures that meet a Savings-to-Investment Ratio of 1:1 and above. A limited amount of DOE funds may be used to address energy-related health and safety problems, or to perform incidental repairs. This approach ensures the program’s cost-effectiveness.

In addition to the comfort, health benefits, and energy savings for the household, the energy conservation resulting from the efforts of state and local agencies helps the United States reduce both dependence on foreign oil and its carbon footprint.

West Virginia has chosen to use Community Action Agencies (CAAs) as the designated service providers to weatherize homes for income-eligible homeowners, renters, and multiple dwelling units throughout the state.

CAA’s receiving WAP funds include the following:

BROOKE, HANCOCK, MARSHALL & OHIO COUNTIES
CHANGE, Inc.
$397,703.00

BOONE, CLAY, KANAWHA & MINGO COUNTIES
Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc.
$194,628.00

MERCER, MONROE, RALEIGH & SUMMERS COUNTIES
Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc.
$329,786.00

CALHOUN, DODDRIDGE, GILMER, JACKSON, PLEASANTS, RITCHIE, ROANE, TYLER, WETZEL, WIRT & WOOD COUNTIES
Community Resources, Inc.
$423,383.00

BERKELEY, GRANT, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MINERAL, MORGAN & PENDLETON COUNTIES
Eastern WV Community Action Agency, Inc.
$349,384.00

BRAXTON, LEWIS, UPSHUR & WEBSTER COUNTIES
Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc.
$163,541.00

FAYETTE & WYOMING COUNTIES
MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.
$146,647.00

NICHOLAS COUNTY
Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc.
$62,058.00

BARBOUR, GREENBRIER, HARRISON, MARION, MONONGALIA, POCAHONTAS, PRESTON, RANDOLPH, TAYLOR & TUCKER COUNTIES
North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.
$716,794.00

LOGAN & MCDOWELL COUNTIES
PRIDE Community Services, Inc.
$149,688.00

CABELL, LINCOLN, MASON, PUTNAM & WAYNE COUNTIES
Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.
$435,210.00

STATEWIDE
WV Community Action Partnerships, Inc.
$30,000.00

The post Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News .

Daily Athenaeum

The Daily Athenaeum wins 11 West Virginia Press Association awards

The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday. Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements. “These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday.Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase, and up to 7% if the item was bought in a municipality with a local sales tax, according to a statement. Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt.Qualifying items can be bought tax-free at stores, online or by telephone if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. Items do not qualify if the payment is made before or after the exemption period. Orders from West Virginia retailers made to out-of-state consumers also are not eligible.The back-to-school sales tax holiday was reinstated last year for the first time since 2004.
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice: Record-setting revenue surpluses continue into new Fiscal Year

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for July 2022 of $381.1 million were $92.4 million above estimates and 24.6% ahead of prior year receipts. “I know it sounds like a broken record at this point, but now that we have this state’s economic engine going in the right direction, we have a lot of good news to report,” Gov. Justice said. Coming off a $1.308 billion surplus in Fiscal Year 2022 – the greatest year of revenue collections in state history – West Virginia kicked off Fiscal Year 2023 by setting another all-time...
POLITICS
Hinton News

Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Glen Dale, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice and public service. Since 2006, Jackson has served as Staff Attorney for Brooke and Hancock counties for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. Prior to that, he practiced at Gardner and Jackson, PLLC and Chase, Hyre, Gardner, and Whorton, PLLC, in Moundsville. Jackson graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and from West Liberty University. He was also a 1979 recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award. Jackson and his wife reside in Glen Dale. The post Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties appeared first on The Hinton News.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank receives $100,000 for veterans

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 gift from Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health on Thursday. This donation supports the Veterans Table Feeding Program, which serves more than 1,200 veterans in the State of West Virginia. “We are hoping that this check will enable particularly those who are most vulnerable […]
GASSAWAY, WV
Hinton News

