Brian Cashman on Joey Gallo trade: 'It just didn't work out'

The Joey Gallo era is over in New York, as the lefty slugger was traded to the Dodgers on Tuesday to bring an end to a frustrating tenure that never amounted to what the Yankees hoped they were getting in a two-time All-Star.

But Brian Cashman says Gallo’s struggles on the field don’t say anything about how Gallo was in the clubhouse.

“It didn’t work out here, but I do appreciate that Joey never stopped trying, never stopped working, never stopped caring,” Cashman said. “I saw his comments to this group recently where he acknowledged that it just hasn’t been working out and he’s trying…and it just didn’t work out. All you can ask for is an honest effort and maximum commitment, and we got that.”

Gallo has been open about his struggles in New York and the likely need for a change of scenery, and the Yankees agreed that a new home might help Gallo find his way back to the hitter he was with the Rangers, and hope that happens for him out west.

“We know the caliber of player he is…in the window of time he was here, we weren’t able to unlock that for whatever reason,” Cashman said.

“I wish him the best of luck. Again, all I can do is thank him for his efforts. I can’t speak to anything more than that. He gave it his best shot. We had high hopes for him…not everything works the way you would prefer it to work out.”

