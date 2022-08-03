Yankees react to surprising Jordan Montgomery trade: 'That one hurt'

Jameson Taillon’s closest friend on the Yankees is gone, as Jordan Montgomery was surprisingly traded to the Cardinals just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Taillon didn’t sugarcoat the feeling when he hear that his friend was heading to St. Louis.

“That one hurt,” Taillon said. “Caught me off guard. He was definitely a best friend for me here. I’m gonna be in his wedding this offseason.”

Taillon is only in his second season with the Yankees, but he developed a quick and close friendship with Montgomery, who has been in pinstripes his entire career. But now, the two will be in opposing dugouts this weekend when the Yanks travel to St. Louis.

“We sat next to each other on flights, shared a love for bourbon and coffee,” Taillon said. “We were pretty much inseparable at the field. It’s gonna be tough not having him, for sure.”

