Emotional Jordan Montgomery on being traded by Yankees: 'This is my family'

Jordan Montgomery was visibly emotional talking to reporters after he was traded to the Cardinals on Tuesday, learning he would be leaving the only team he has ever known since being drafted in 2014.

“Pretty shocked, but still setting in, I guess,” Taillon said. “This is my family. This is all I know. been playing with the same guys for years. Gonna miss Higgy, gonna miss Judge, gonna miss Jamo. Gotten to know some great trainers…just kind of tough.”

Montgomery’s Yankee career ends with a 3.94 ERA in 502.2 innings of work over six seasons, overcoming Tommy John surgery to become a consistent presence in the rotation, and even saved New York’s season in 2020 with a brilliant outing in game four of the 2020 ALDS.

“I still don’t really think I ever performed the way I should have here,” Montgomery said. “I think I’m a lot better player than I ever showed New York fans, but I thought I was consistent. I gave the team a chance to win…I definitely worked my hardest and tried to lead by example by working hard.”

It won’t be long before Montgomery sees his old friends, as the Cardinals welcome the Yankees this weekend, and Montgomery could even be slated to pitch in that series.

“It’s gonna be weird,” Montgomery said. “Like I said, these are my guys. but honestly, I’ll just do whatever they need me to do over there. It’s just weird timing.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)