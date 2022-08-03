ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: How to water your garden correctly

Watering your garden is one of the most difficult things to do this time of year. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about when and how to water your garden effectively.

