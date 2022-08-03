ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This puppy has a great appetite ⁠— just like his namesake!

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbr6p_0h3BOmVV00

Meet Emeril! He is a 1-year-old, 60-pound Labrador Retriever mix. He has an infectious personality, just like his namesake, the famous chef! Naturally, Emeril has a great appetite and loves learning new tricks if there are treats involved.

This playful pup enjoys squeaky toys and getting affection from his favorite people. He’s happy to spend time with other dogs or just lay down by the couch. Emeril needs a home with a yard, since he prefers to potty off-leash.

Emeril is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center. To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit pawschicago.org .

Adopt Emeril today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24I4Qt_0h3BOmVV00
Emeril Photo credit PAWS Chicago

If you are not ready to commit to adopting a pet, consider fostering through PAWS Chicago's foster program. Learn more at www.pawschicago.org/foster .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Smitty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week's PAWS Pet of the Week will keep you in shape. Meet Smitty. Smitty is a 10-month-old, 30-pound Australian Cattle Dog mix who loves to stay active! He likes to run and play fetch with his ball.True to his breed, Cattle Dogs like Smitty have boundless energy and make excellent running partners! Smitty will need an experienced owner to provide training and give him regular exercise to stay mentally and physically fit. These working dogs are smart and love to be challenged by participating in agility, sports, or learning new tricks.Smitty is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!Not ready to adopt a pet? Consider fostering a dog temporarily! Learn more at www.pawschicago.org/foster.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
MIX 108

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namesake#Puppies#Dog#Emeril Photo
CBS Chicago

New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
qrockonline.com

Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20

As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WGN TV

Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master

James Gurley is Chicago’s Footworking Grill Master combining his love for food with his passion for dance. Although he didn’t take to the grill until 2014, he grew up footworking on the city’s West Side. James joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his new catering service 10 Thirteen Cuisine.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy