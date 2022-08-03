Meet Emeril! He is a 1-year-old, 60-pound Labrador Retriever mix. He has an infectious personality, just like his namesake, the famous chef! Naturally, Emeril has a great appetite and loves learning new tricks if there are treats involved.

This playful pup enjoys squeaky toys and getting affection from his favorite people. He’s happy to spend time with other dogs or just lay down by the couch. Emeril needs a home with a yard, since he prefers to potty off-leash.

Emeril is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center. To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit pawschicago.org .

Adopt Emeril today!

Emeril Photo credit PAWS Chicago

If you are not ready to commit to adopting a pet, consider fostering through PAWS Chicago's foster program. Learn more at www.pawschicago.org/foster .