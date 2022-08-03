ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Local dental office to offer free service day next month

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lptke_0h3BOeRh00
Courtesy: Storyblocks

MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance.

Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.

“Many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time,” Dr. Joseph Ferraro said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to provide dental care to those who might otherwise go without.”

Four Lakes is one of nearly 300 locations nationwide offering free services in an effort to make dental care more accessible. An appointment is required for the day, and more information can be found by clicking here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon. According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers. Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center staff is struggling to provide care for vulnerable community members in Baraboo who need it. ”We can’t take...
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
wortfm.org

A Dane County department manager resigned abruptly in late July.

A Dane County department manager resigned abruptly in late July. The Human Services Department, formerly headed by Shawn Tessman, provides a comprehensive array of health and social services and programs to over 65,000 people in Dane County each year. In a Wisconsin State Journal State Journal story by Lucas Robinson, the former director of the department, criticized elected county supervisors in an email.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
JANESVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Church community grieves Janesville couple

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Office#Dental Care#Dental Insurance#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools money to expand mental health services. The county gave five area districts a total of $265,554 to meet students’ behavioral health needs. That includes adding staff, expanding services and providing outreach programs. “Dane County remains committed to addressing the behavioral health needs of our young people,” County Executive Joe Parisi said....
DANE COUNTY, WI
thechronicle.news

Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information

A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers

ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s...
ARGYLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making. In addition to serving as the company’s home...
STOUGHTON, WI
TheHorse.com

Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin

Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
ibmadison.com

Atomic Antiques brings midcentury furnishings to Madison

Atomic Antiques, Madison’s new headquarters for all things antique to midcentury modern, opened its doors on Monday, Aug. 1. in a 25,000-square-foot, freshly renovated retail space filled with inventory from over 75 dealers. The store fills a vacant retail space at 4546 Verona Road, next to Home Depot, that...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy