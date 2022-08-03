Local dental office to offer free service day next month

Courtesy: Storyblocks

MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance.

Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.

“Many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time,” Dr. Joseph Ferraro said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to provide dental care to those who might otherwise go without.”

Four Lakes is one of nearly 300 locations nationwide offering free services in an effort to make dental care more accessible. An appointment is required for the day, and more information can be found by clicking here.

