City Councilmembers drop challenge to see which district brings in most blood donors

news4sanantonio.com
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
news4sanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
news4sanantonio.com
Operation Homefront, Kellogg hosts back-to-school event to honor local military families
SAN ANTONIO - The national nonprofit Operation Homefront and Kellogg Company hosted a back-to-school celebration to honor local military families in the Transitional Housing-Villages program in San Antonio. The program provided fully furnished, rent-free housing for eight local military families as Operation Homefront helps them navigate the process of medically...
news4sanantonio.com
IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
news4sanantonio.com
Water leaks continue this Summer since rainfall has been rare
SAN ANTONIO - July was a record month for water main breaks across town, with more than 700 of them reported. In the first week of August, that pace hasn't slowed down yet. San Antonio Water System is not expecting the pace to slow down until we see a healthy amount of rainfall.
news4sanantonio.com
Scholarships awarded to over 100 students at the Ray Feo Luncheon
SAN ANTONIO - Several scholarships were awarded during the Ray Feo Luncheon over at the University of Incarnate Word. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were given out to more than 100 deserving area students today. For El Rey Feo and his Royal Court, the work that goes into Fiesta is...
news4sanantonio.com
Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just ten dollars?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on...
news4sanantonio.com
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
news4sanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
news4sanantonio.com
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
news4sanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
news4sanantonio.com
Estancia Cares: Cocktails for a Cause
All month long you can purchase a cocktail for a cause at Estancia del Norte Hotel benefiting the World Heritage festival as they help preserve a piece of our city's history- The San Antonio Missions. Take a look for more details!. ESTANCIA CARES. at Estancia Del Norte Hotel. Now Through...
news4sanantonio.com
Local football programs proceeding with caution amid record breaking temps
SAN ANTONIO - With the record breaking heat waves we've seen in Texas this year local high school football coaches and trainers are having to take a little extra caution with practices. August means one thing in Texas: football!. But in a year that's seen multiple heat records broken due...
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who robbed at gunpoint a meat market on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a meat market at gunpoint Saturday night on the Southwest side of town. The incident happened at 6060 Old Pearsall Road at the Culebra Meat Market #3 at around 9:59 p.m. According to officials, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
