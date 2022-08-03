Medical examiner rules woman's death a homicide nine days after dying

Read on ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Former Rogers County commissioner arrested for suspect drug possession, more
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested on Saturday evening. Randy Baldridge, 54, was arrested for failure to pay taxes due to the state, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of controlled dangerous substance, and failure to obey official traffic-controlled device. There is no court date...
Man arrested for second-degree manslaughter after deadly crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jose Lopez has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday afternoon, police said a witness reported an accident at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers was...
2 Killed In Bixby Murder-Suicide Identified By Police
Bixby Police identified the two people killed Friday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police said Jin Yu Wang, a local Bixby spa operator, was shot and killed by Rocchio Vincenzo in a parking lot near 13161 S. Memorial. Vincenzo then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Missing 61-year-old Tulsa man found
URGENT: The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing 61-year-old James Barnes, who is believed to be in danger. PLEASE SHARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Silver Alert cancelled for 62-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/06/22) 8:44 p.m. — According to Tulsa Police, James walked himself back into the St. John’s ER around 8:00 p.m. He is being examined by medical staff. A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old James Barnes, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spa operator killed by ex-romantic partner in murder-suicide, Bixby police say
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby spa operator was shot and killed by an former romantic partner who then turned the gun on himself, Bixby police said Saturday. Jin Yu Wang, a resident of Bixby and the operator of a local spa, was leaving a business located at 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, Bixby police said.
String of vehicle thefts left one suspect dead and one hospitalized
TPD said two of the trucks were left unlocked with the keys inside. This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
KTUL
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Man arrested in Stillwater after striking trailer house with car and fleeing, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police say they arrested a man early Friday morning after he struck a trailer house with a vehicle and attempted to flee. SPD responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. that reported a vehicle has struck a trailer house and the driver was attempting to leave.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
Police say driver fell asleep, hit power pole in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A car hit a power pole Thursday morning in midtown Tulsa, near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue. Tulsa police said a woman fell asleep at the wheel and hit the pole. The woman was not injured. No power outages were reported, and traffic...
news9.com
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
Teen mom, baby connected to Amber Alert now in custody, Cherokee County Sheriff Office says
LAWTON, Okla. — UPDATE (8/4; 6:40 p.m.) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX23 that 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her six-month-old baby, Carson, are now in custody as well. UPDATE (8/4; 6:30 p.m.) — The FBI is now assisting the Lawton Police Department with this...
KTUL
Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
Amber Alert canceled after baby, teen found
Lawton police issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old baby boy and his teenage sister who may have been taken by an adult relative.
Comments / 0