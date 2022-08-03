ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Medical examiner rules woman's death a homicide nine days after dying

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Bixby Murder-Suicide Identified By Police

Bixby Police identified the two people killed Friday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police said Jin Yu Wang, a local Bixby spa operator, was shot and killed by Rocchio Vincenzo in a parking lot near 13161 S. Memorial. Vincenzo then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
BIXBY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremore, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert cancelled for 62-year-old Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/06/22) 8:44 p.m. — According to Tulsa Police, James walked himself back into the St. John’s ER around 8:00 p.m. He is being examined by medical staff. A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old James Barnes, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Examiner#Nine Days#Police#Violent Crime#Tpd
KTUL

Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
MUSKOGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room

Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy