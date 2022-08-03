ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Groups want to bring “Ted Lasso” to Richmond, Va.

By COLLEEN CURRAN Richmond Times-Dispatch
heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Virginia official lobbied for gas project his agency will consider

As one of eight gubernatorial appointees on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, James Minor gets a vote on an anticipated permit request for a natural gas pipeline expansion south of Petersburg. Public records show that he's been lobbying elected officials to support the project; he and the company that wants to build it won't say if he was paid for the work.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy