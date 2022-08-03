Wisconsin Valley Fair continues for second day at Marathon Park Wednesday

Read on www.wsaw.com
WSAW
Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Regardless of whether you are or aren’t a veteran, or if you have a veteran family member, everyone can appreciate a tremendous cause with the annual Arpin Car Show, hosted by the Arpin Advancement Organization. The show proudly supports the Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization,...
WSAW
Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - People can support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital Aug. 5-7 by shopping at Ace Hardware. To support CMN, visit Ace Hardware and make a donation of $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
WSAW
Scholarship planned to honor longtime ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Spencer FFA Alumni will form a scholarship to honor longtime agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Mark Zimmerman. Zimmerman died June 29 died following a battle with cancer. He was 56 years old. He worked at the district for 33 years and was recently inducted...
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
WSAW
Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $20,000 cash for a 69-year-old man charged with his seventh drunken driving offense. Investigators said on July 29 they responded to the report of a hit and run crash on Grand Avenue and Weston Avenue in Wausau. The reporting party said their vehicle was stopped to wait for a turning motorcycle when the vehicle was rear-ended. A woman said the suspect vehicle, a red pick-up, then drove away from the scene.
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
WSAW
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point. Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive. Stevens Point police said...
WSAW
Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island. Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
WSAW
Wausau West football begins season with a new coach, more versatile offense
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West football made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season,and they look to use that as a building block for this season. The Warriors split the Wisconsin Valley Conference on their way to heights the program hasn’t seen in recent years, winning at least seven games for the first time since 2013, but they aim to take it a step further.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage in the Town of Crescent. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Steamy Saturday with risk of storms later in the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This first weekend of August is certainly feeling like the middle stages of summer. Hot and humid on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the day out ahead of a cold front. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Heat index values Saturday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s.
wxpr.org
Explosion kills man in Oneida County, sheriff's race in Lincoln County, Marathon County leaders hear about mining
Man dies when an explosion strikes a garage at an Oneida County home, voters in Lincoln County will decide a sheriff's race August 9th, Marathon County leaders hear from a company that might want to mine in the Town of Easton.
WSAW
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Boneless pork chops, corn, and pineapple
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Struggling to come up with a dinner recipe? Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market has the perfect recipe to combine sweet and salty for the grill. You’ll want to heat grill to about 350 degrees. Then, brush your pork chops with olive oil and mix your spices together. You’ll want to rub spices directly onto the pork chops. Then, put the pork chops on the grill directly over the flame and cook to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, flipping once. Allow the pork chops to rest for five minutes and enjoy.
WSAW
Good sleep critical for children, parents upon return to school
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether its through shopping, commercials, or having kids of your own, you’re well aware that back to school season is upon us. They’ve been enjoying late nights, but that will soon change. As kids and parents alike prep for the return to school this month, it’s important to remember to have a healthy, consistent sleep schedule.
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
starjournalnow.com
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
