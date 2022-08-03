Wisconsin Valley Fair continues for second day at Marathon Park Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Struggling to come up with a dinner recipe? Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market has the perfect recipe to combine sweet and salty for the grill. You’ll want to heat grill to about 350 degrees. Then, brush your pork chops with olive oil and mix your spices together. You’ll want to rub spices directly onto the pork chops. Then, put the pork chops on the grill directly over the flame and cook to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, flipping once. Allow the pork chops to rest for five minutes and enjoy.

