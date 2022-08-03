Read on www.primetimer.com
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Australian Reporter Pulls Out His Own Tooth Live On-Air
Australian entertainment reporter Craig Bennett pulled out his own tooth live on air this week, while discussing the biggest pop culture stories of the day. During a live hit on Tuesday morning, Bennett suddenly stopped his report, saying, "Hang on, I think my tooth is about to fall out." Studio...
Dominic Monaghan Has Never Seen an Episode of Lost, Despite Starring in the Series
Dominic Monaghan has never seen a single episode of Lost, even though he starred on the show for years. Monaghan played Charlie Pace on the ABC drama that ran for six seasons, from 2004-2010. The hit series followed a group of plane crash survivors trapped on a mysterious island. In...
Real Housewives Star Monique Samuels Turned Down Ultimate Girls Trip Due to the Show's 'Toxicity'
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has no plans on returning to Bravo, she told Insider. The reality show star turned down an opportunity to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip due to the show's "toxicity," despite never even having seen an episode, she said.
Stranger Things Producers Thought Sadie Sink Was Too 'Old' at 14 to Play Max
Sadie Sink has received widespread acclaim for her performance in Stranger Things, but in an interview with Fashion Magazine published Thursday, the 20-year-old actor reveals she almost wasn't cast in the series for being too "old." Sink explained casting directors were hesitant about her age, even though she was only...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
No, Princess Diaries Star Heather Matarazzo Isn't Gaten Matarazzo's Mom
It's time to put this question to rest... no, Heather Matarazzo of The Princess Diaries fame is not Gaten Matarazzo's mom. Stranger Things fans have been curious for a while about whether the two actors are related, but Heather finally cleared things up in a viral TikTok video, which has been viewed nearly half a million times.
Ellen Pompeo to Have a Reduced Role on Grey's Anatomy Season 19
Ellen Pompeo will have a limited on-screen role in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy to accomodate her casting in a new untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. The new series, like the film Orphan, is inspired by real events and follows a Midwestern couple that adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl, who unbeknownst to them is actually an adult with a rare form of dwarfism. As they begin to raise her, they slowly discover she is not who she says she is.
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Alison Brie Says Community Movie Talks Continue
Community keeps inching closer to the big screen, with series star Alison Brie confirming in an episode of The Wrap's "UnWrapped" podcast that talks are indeed underway,. "You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie said. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"
Jamie Campbell Bower Performs Lizzo Song Using His Stranger Things' Vecna Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off his Stranger Things Vecna voice, to the delight of viewers. "It took a few months to get right," Bower said of the vocal work. He told Fallon that his first version of Vecna "started in this very kind of nasally area. More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"
Kenan Thompson: It 'Might Not Be a Bad Idea' for SNL to End After Season 50
Is Saturday Night Live approaching its end? Longtime star Kenan Thompson isn't ruling anything out. On Thursday night, Thompson appeared as a guest on the Season 2 premiere of Comedy Central's Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God (formerly titled Tha God's Honest Truth). True to form, Charlamagne got right to it, asking about the alleged "rumor" that Lorne Michaels might end SNL after Season 50, which would air in 2024-25, because he doesn't want to continue the show after he turns 80.
Uncoupled, Paper Girls, and Surface Lead a Packed Weekend
This weekend brings a host of major releases on streaming, including Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled, Prime Video sci-fi drama Paper Girls, and psychological thriller Surface on Apple TV+. Plus, Bonnie Hunt brings Amber Brown to the small screen, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien headline Not Okay, Stranger Things star...
Paramount+ Bows Beavis and Butt-Head Series Revival
Dumbass summer hits fulls wing today with a new Beavis and Butt-Head series from Mike Judge, the mastermind behind the Gen X comedy. The revival arrives on the heels of the original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which premiered on the streaming service in June to a whopping 96% score on the tomatometer.
Gordita Chronicles Canceled After One Season As HBO Ditches Family Programming
Less than a week after the debut of its first season, Gordita Chronicles has been canceled by HBO, with the network citing changes in its programming strategy. The series, which is a coming-of-age comedy about a 12-year-old Dominican girl (Oliva Goncalves) in Miami in the 1980s, was praised for its Latinx representation and was well-recieved by viewers and critics. However, HBO asserted that the cancellation was strictly due to changes within the network to move away from shows that cater to kids and families.
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Eight-Episode Limited Series (Crime Drama) | TV-MA What'sSurface (Apple TV+ series) About?. A woman suffers amnesia after a near-drowning, which she's told was a suicide attempt. As details...
