ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 16

Related
Primetimer

Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion

ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Australian Reporter Pulls Out His Own Tooth Live On-Air

Australian entertainment reporter Craig Bennett pulled out his own tooth live on air this week, while discussing the biggest pop culture stories of the day. During a live hit on Tuesday morning, Bennett suddenly stopped his report, saying, "Hang on, I think my tooth is about to fall out." Studio...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gracie Dzienny
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Kill#Lesbians#Racism#Variety
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Ellen Pompeo to Have a Reduced Role on Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Ellen Pompeo will have a limited on-screen role in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy to accomodate her casting in a new untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. The new series, like the film Orphan, is inspired by real events and follows a Midwestern couple that adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl, who unbeknownst to them is actually an adult with a rare form of dwarfism. As they begin to raise her, they slowly discover she is not who she says she is.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Alison Brie Says Community Movie Talks Continue

Community keeps inching closer to the big screen, with series star Alison Brie confirming in an episode of The Wrap's "UnWrapped" podcast that talks are indeed underway,. "You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie said. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"
MOVIES
Primetimer

Jamie Campbell Bower Performs Lizzo Song Using His Stranger Things' Vecna Voice

Jamie Campbell Bower stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and showed off his Stranger Things Vecna voice, to the delight of viewers. "It took a few months to get right," Bower said of the vocal work. He told Fallon that his first version of Vecna "started in this very kind of nasally area. More like Freddy Krueger — and it just wasn't landing. So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work for Hellraiser and Doug Bradley, particularly. It said that this deep, booming voice kinda comes out of the darkness and I was like, 'Oh yeah, you can tell.'"
MUSIC
Primetimer

Kenan Thompson: It 'Might Not Be a Bad Idea' for SNL to End After Season 50

Is Saturday Night Live approaching its end? Longtime star Kenan Thompson isn't ruling anything out. On Thursday night, Thompson appeared as a guest on the Season 2 premiere of Comedy Central's Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God (formerly titled Tha God's Honest Truth). True to form, Charlamagne got right to it, asking about the alleged "rumor" that Lorne Michaels might end SNL after Season 50, which would air in 2024-25, because he doesn't want to continue the show after he turns 80.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Uncoupled, Paper Girls, and Surface Lead a Packed Weekend

This weekend brings a host of major releases on streaming, including Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled, Prime Video sci-fi drama Paper Girls, and psychological thriller Surface on Apple TV+. Plus, Bonnie Hunt brings Amber Brown to the small screen, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien headline Not Okay, Stranger Things star...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Paramount+ Bows Beavis and Butt-Head Series Revival

Dumbass summer hits fulls wing today with a new Beavis and Butt-Head series from Mike Judge, the mastermind behind the Gen X comedy. The revival arrives on the heels of the original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which premiered on the streaming service in June to a whopping 96% score on the tomatometer.
NFL
Primetimer

Gordita Chronicles Canceled After One Season As HBO Ditches Family Programming

Less than a week after the debut of its first season, Gordita Chronicles has been canceled by HBO, with the network citing changes in its programming strategy. The series, which is a coming-of-age comedy about a 12-year-old Dominican girl (Oliva Goncalves) in Miami in the 1980s, was praised for its Latinx representation and was well-recieved by viewers and critics. However, HBO asserted that the cancellation was strictly due to changes within the network to move away from shows that cater to kids and families.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

on Apple TV+

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Eight-Episode Limited Series (Crime Drama) | TV-MA What'sSurface (Apple TV+ series) About?. A woman suffers amnesia after a near-drowning, which she's told was a suicide attempt. As details...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy