newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help in Identifying the Individual in Connection to Credit Card Fraud in Roxbury
Boston Police are attempting to identify the pictured individual in relation to a credit card fraud investigation that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM. The suspect charged the credit card multiple times at Brother’s Liquor Store located at 368 Warren Street in Roxbury. Anyone with...
Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman stabbed to death by grand-nephew in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell, according to authorities. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Sunday that 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday without incident at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
communityadvocate.com
Grace Tompkins, 82, of Hudson
– Grace (MacPhail) Tompkins, 82, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tompkins Jr. who died in 2017. Grace was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Murdoch and Loraine (Geddes)...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified
The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
Man Allegedly Stabbed His 64-Year-Old Great-Aunt to Death in Massachusetts Home
A woman was stabbed to death by her own great-nephew, according to authorities in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Authorities arrested Rayshawn Settles, 22, for murder on Saturday, said the local District Attorney’s Office. Victim Linda Gilbert, 64, died back on July 31. “At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell...
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
Police identify victim of deadly stabbing in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have identified a woman found dead in Nashua, N.H. Friday evening. Julie Graichen, 34, was found dead in an apartment on Kinsley Street around 5:20 p.m. Friday. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. Police are investigating...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
communityadvocate.com
Storm leads to downed wires, fire in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Storms moving through the region resulted in a house struck by lightning on Sears Road yesterday. The Southborough Fire Department reported that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but have since been released. A Westborough firefighter had a lower leg fracture, and a second Westborough firefighter...
WCVB
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman
The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
