ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say

UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
UPTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help in Identifying the Individual in Connection to Credit Card Fraud in Roxbury

Boston Police are attempting to identify the pictured individual in relation to a credit card fraud investigation that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM. The suspect charged the credit card multiple times at Brother’s Liquor Store located at 368 Warren Street in Roxbury. Anyone with...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Marlborough, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Massachusetts woman stabbed to death by grand-nephew in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell, according to authorities. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Sunday that 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday without incident at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1.
LOWELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
HOLYOKE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grace Tompkins, 82, of Hudson

– Grace (MacPhail) Tompkins, 82, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tompkins Jr. who died in 2017. Grace was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Murdoch and Loraine (Geddes)...
HUDSON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Broad St#Alcohol#Pleasant St Medical#Lincoln Prospect Sts#Mcdonald#At T
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
Boston

Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified

The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Storm leads to downed wires, fire in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – Storms moving through the region resulted in a house struck by lightning on Sears Road yesterday. The Southborough Fire Department reported that three firefighters were transported to the hospital, but have since been released. A Westborough firefighter had a lower leg fracture, and a second Westborough firefighter...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman

The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
WEYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy