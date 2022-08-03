Human skeletal remains found on coal company land in Rhodell
RHODELL, WV ( WVNS ) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas Coal Company. The body was unable to be identified due to decomposition.WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
The investigation remains active at this time.
