Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB・
3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
Expect these three Red Sox players to be gone from the roster by September 1. At the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox bought, they sold, and they stuck with what they had. It was a platter of everything possible. Actually alive in the American League Wild Card race, it’s very unlikely they will pull off a miraculous late-season run.
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Braves pitcher after series loss to Mets: ‘See what things are like in October’
Braves pitcher Spencer Strider isn’t hitting the panic button after the Mets won the series against Atlanta, pointing to October as the true test. Coming out of the MLB trade deadline, the Braves had a huge opportunity to close in on the Mets in the chase for the NL East lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox: Jarren Duran claims Royals fans were throwing bottlecaps at him
Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran had to be restrained by Alex Verdugo from getting into it with Royals fans and Duran explained why he was so heated. There have been better days for Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran (though most of those days have not been in the past couple of months) than what he experienced at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds (Preseason Battles Set to Begin)
Football is officially back with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 beginning the 2022 preseason, and that means we're going to see a ton of breakout players and position battles unfold in the coming weeks. Some of the biggest are in Pittsburgh and Carolina with their quarterback position,...
NFL・
Crazy Braves brain-fart still somehow results in out for Mets (Video)
The Atlanta Braves are having themselves a series spawned from hell vs. the New York Mets. As if a much-needed off-day on Monday could not get here fast enough, the Atlanta Braves are doing an absolutely splendid job of playing some terrible baseball vs. the hated New York Mets. Not...
Shohei Ohtani’s damning comments prove Angels exit could be looming
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani admitted it’s hard to stay motivated on a losing team, which is really bad news for Los Angeles’ chances to keep him. The Angels opted not to deal Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline, but there are no guarantees they will be able to hold on to him once he hits free agency in 2024.
Yadier Molina makes unique MLB history to join Yogi Berra
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina notched his 1,000th hit at Busch Stadium, joining Yogi Bera on a unique perch in MLB history. Busch Stadium III has been one of the primary characters in the story of Yadier Molina’s career. Now the connection between the catcher and the Cardinals‘ ballpark is...
