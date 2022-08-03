Read on www.owegopennysaver.com
4-H at the Tioga County Fair
A year’s worth of work, learning and positive youth development will be showcased at the 4-H events at the Tioga County Fair from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13. Some of the events include the showing of horses, beef cows, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, poultry, and rabbits. In addition to animals, other projects will be on display featuring food, art, science, technology, engineering, and other agricultural projects.
A Dual Exhibit: Inzinna and Meyermann; Connecting lives in color and artistic expression
Gallery 41 is pleased to announce new guest artists for the month of August. A dual exhibit full of color and texture is scheduled with an official opening for First Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 41 Lake St. location in downtown Owego. First Friday will offer an exclusive reception with the artists, and the show will run all month long.
The Tioga County Fair returns this week!
The Tioga County Fair kicks off on Tuesday evening, offering fair-goers plenty of thrills and action throughout the five-day event. This year the fair takes place Aug. 9-13, and is held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. For an all-inclusive gate fee of $15 except for Tuesday, which is...
What’s Happening for the week of August 7, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
Annual Rieger Regatta planned for Saturday
On Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta will hold their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continues with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river, ending in Nichols, N.Y. Organizer Jeff Rieg reminds participants to...
Two new exhibits open at TAC for the month of August
On Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Tioga Arts Council will present their August 2022 exhibitions featuring artist Sonji Lee and four-year-old Luciana “Chi Chi” Jubilee Di Stefano. Following the opening night on Friday, the exhibits will remain on display until Aug. 30 with hours of Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.
