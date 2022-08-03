Gallery 41 is pleased to announce new guest artists for the month of August. A dual exhibit full of color and texture is scheduled with an official opening for First Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 41 Lake St. location in downtown Owego. First Friday will offer an exclusive reception with the artists, and the show will run all month long.

OWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO