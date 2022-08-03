Read on local12.com
WKRC
1 woman dead after car plunged into Ohio River in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after driving her car through an intersection, plunging into the Ohio River. Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky. Dive crews were on the scene searching the water. Clermont County dispatch says the car went...
WKRC
1 seriously injured in Northside crash
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in single-car crash in Northside. Cincinnati Police responded to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue around 1:45 on Sunday morning. A 24-year-old was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord, going southbound, when she lost control of the vehicle, let the...
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Deerfield Township store parking lot; arrest made
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in a store parking lot in Deerfield Township on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of...
WKRC
1 dead, 3 injured after car, tractor-trailer crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was killed and three more were injured after a crash on Hamilton Avenue. On Saturday at noon, police were called to a car and tractor-trailer crash at the I-275 ramp between Civic Center Plaza and Houston Road. A passenger in the car was pronounced dead...
WKRC
Driver killed when his car crashes, flips over into a Butler County creek
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning in Morgan Township. Butler County deputies say a 21-year-old driver was headed south on California Road near Alert New London Road just after 6:30 a.m. when he lost control. His car went off of the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
WKRC
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Bond Hill
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is seriously injured after a crash in Bond Hill Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Reading Road near the intersection with Norwood Lateral Parkway around 12:15 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 78-year-old Lacy Robinson was struck by a car while trying to...
WKRC
New door cam footage shows people fleeing from OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New footage was released of the OTR shooting on Sunday morning. A home security camera captured people running away from the scene of the shooting. The one video shows multiple people running away with gunshots heard in the background. The second video shows a man carrying a...
WKRC
Mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people are injured after a mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine Sunday morning. A press conference was held at noon with Cincinnati Police and the mayor. WATCH HERE:. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m....
WKRC
Clean up begins after a traumatic night in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) – Nine people were struck by bullets early Sunday morning after Cincinnati Police say at least two people pulled out guns and began firing shortly after a fight broke out. Incredibly, all nine have now been treated and released from the hospital. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval...
WKRC
Video: Elderly woman robbed at Middletown store
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope a surveillance video leads to the arrest of the man who robbed an 84-year-old woman. The video was taken outside of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard on July 20. As the woman leaves the store, the thief's SUV can be seen pulling...
WKRC
2 people shot at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Police in Montgomery County searching for person of interest in death of 4
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were shot to death in two homes on the same street in Montgomery County, Ohio, Friday. Now, police are looking for a person of interest, reports Dayton 24/7. The shootings happened on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township. Police are now looking for 39-year-old...
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
WKRC
Covington FD members return from helping with flood rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Members of the Covington Fire Department are back home after spending nearly a week in Eastern Kentucky helping with flood rescue efforts. Covington Battalion Chief Chris Alsip showed Local 12 the boat and some of the equipment his team of 19 took down to Jackson, one of the areas hit hard by the floods.
WKRC
Kings Island 2022 season to end August 21
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's 2022 season will officially end on August 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 23-Oct. 30. Kings Island celebrated its 50th anniversary...
WKRC
Second $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold in Erlanger. While the Mega Ball number did not match, all five white balls did for a prize of $1 million. This is the second million-dollar ticket sold in Kentucky in a week. The previous...
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
WKRC
Paddlefest canceled due to storms in the area
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a sad Saturday on the Ohio River after Paddlefest was canceled due to weather. The annual event started as an exciting morning for paddlers, including Bernie Isacovici, who traveled from Northern Illinois to attend the race. "I'm here to enjoy Cincinnati and to paddle this...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Ade, Mudflap, and Spike are the cutest babies!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of puppies and kittens to adopt at the SPCA Cincinnati that are very cute, but need a good leader, like Ade, Mudflap, and Spike!. Ade is a Beagle-mix. He's a little anxious, but very sweet and would make a great family pet. Mudflap, who...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
