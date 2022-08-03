Questions Podcast: All hail, the new Big 12 commish

Read on 247sports.com
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Pads bring lesson to freshmen
The Arkansas State Red Wolves put on the pads for the first time in preseason drills and it was an eye-opener for the team’s newcomers.
8/7 Arizona Football Practice Observations
Anonymous Pac-12 AD reportedly calls Big Ten 'singular threat' to conference's future, Big 12 'laughable'
The Pac-12's future is in the air following the impending departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. While the Big Ten and Big 12 appeared to be primed for poaching the remaining West Coast schools, the former's interest reportedly cooled. Despite the Big 12 reportedly being in deep discussions to add six Pac-12 teams back in early July, the Pac-12 is only worried about the Big Ten, according to an anonymous Pac-12 athletic director.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
FLASH SALE: 50% Off Annual VIP (Preseason Scoop) & Monthly Upgrades
Penn State football kicked off preseason camp Aug. 1. With James Franklin and his Nittany Lions having held Media Day Saturday, now is a great time to get in on the action at Lions247 via these half-off VIP subscription specials. Subscribers are enjoying out preseason VIP Takes on PSU football (updates on Nick Singleton, Sean Clifford, Hakeem Beamon and more) and our VIP practice updates. You can, too.
Clawson on freshmen RBs, Rondell Bothroyd's potential
The local media chatted briefly with Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson after a Fall Camp practice at Truist Field Sunday afternoon. Here's a Q&A from that discussion.
No Time to Back Down for Drew Pyne
If your Instagram page has a new inspirational phrase for Notre Dame Football players at the outset of camp, Drew Pyne didn’t see it. If you Tweeted something about Notre Dame’s chances this fall—positive or negative—Drew Pyne has no idea. He doesn’t have Twitter. And...
