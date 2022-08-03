ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions Podcast: All hail, the new Big 12 commish

By Tim Fitzgerald
 4 days ago
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Pads bring lesson to freshmen

The Arkansas State Red Wolves put on the pads for the first time in preseason drills and it was an eye-opener for the team’s newcomers.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Anonymous Pac-12 AD reportedly calls Big Ten 'singular threat' to conference's future, Big 12 'laughable'

The Pac-12's future is in the air following the impending departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. While the Big Ten and Big 12 appeared to be primed for poaching the remaining West Coast schools, the former's interest reportedly cooled. Despite the Big 12 reportedly being in deep discussions to add six Pac-12 teams back in early July, the Pac-12 is only worried about the Big Ten, according to an anonymous Pac-12 athletic director.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

FLASH SALE: 50% Off Annual VIP (Preseason Scoop) & Monthly Upgrades

Penn State football kicked off preseason camp Aug. 1. With James Franklin and his Nittany Lions having held Media Day Saturday, now is a great time to get in on the action at Lions247 via these half-off VIP subscription specials. Subscribers are enjoying out preseason VIP Takes on PSU football (updates on Nick Singleton, Sean Clifford, Hakeem Beamon and more) and our VIP practice updates. You can, too.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
