Danville, VA

WSLS

Danville Fire department rescues two and pet in water rescue

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Department went to Angler’s Park at 350 Northside Drive for a report of two fisherman drifting down river after boat lost power. Firefighters arrived on scene and witnesses stated that occupants in fishing boat were floating down river and told them they needed assistance due to loss of power.
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project

ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
WSLS

Summer heat, occasional storms precede late week drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stormy weekend at times, much of Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and hot. That said, a few pop-up storms will be possible during the heat of the day each afternoon. While these won’t be numerous in nature, anything that forms will move slowly....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 offers free meals to first responders

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke couple returns with their mission to honor Roanoke Valley first responders with a free meal. When tragedy strikes, first responders are ready to help. But the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 is returning the favor. The organization delivered 470 meals to first responders across the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

More rain to dodge this weekend, along with seasonable warmth and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – We dealt with severe weather and flooding with storms on Friday and it appears more rain will be in the forecast to get the weekend started. We want you to know that the highest coverage of showers and storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That means the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be our wettest zones.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill

ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon helping local children in need

ROANOKE, Va. – You can help local kids battling cancer through this radiothon. 94.9 Star Country is hosting its annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, which raises money for Carilion Children’s Hospital. Over the last 15 years, they’ve raised over $2.7 million, and the most important part is that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Flames open fall camp with QB battle

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s a new season for the Liberty Flames who lost one of the best quarterbacks in the nation last season. Hugh Freeze said his team hasn’t missed a beat, and he’s got four capable QBs ready to take a snap, whenever the time may be.
LYNCHBURG, VA

