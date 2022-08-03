Read on www.wsls.com
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E Preston
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Danville Fire department rescues two and pet in water rescue
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Department went to Angler’s Park at 350 Northside Drive for a report of two fisherman drifting down river after boat lost power. Firefighters arrived on scene and witnesses stated that occupants in fishing boat were floating down river and told them they needed assistance due to loss of power.
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
Roanoke Valley’s Load the Bus to provide students with school supplies
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time for students to head back to school and it’s important they will have all the supplies needed for the upcoming year. Load the Bus allows people the opportunity to donate school supplies or money for school supplies to school districts in the area.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
Summer heat, occasional storms precede late week drop in humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stormy weekend at times, much of Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and hot. That said, a few pop-up storms will be possible during the heat of the day each afternoon. While these won’t be numerous in nature, anything that forms will move slowly....
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 offers free meals to first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke couple returns with their mission to honor Roanoke Valley first responders with a free meal. When tragedy strikes, first responders are ready to help. But the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 is returning the favor. The organization delivered 470 meals to first responders across the...
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
More rain to dodge this weekend, along with seasonable warmth and humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – We dealt with severe weather and flooding with storms on Friday and it appears more rain will be in the forecast to get the weekend started. We want you to know that the highest coverage of showers and storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That means the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be our wettest zones.
Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill
ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon helping local children in need
ROANOKE, Va. – You can help local kids battling cancer through this radiothon. 94.9 Star Country is hosting its annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, which raises money for Carilion Children’s Hospital. Over the last 15 years, they’ve raised over $2.7 million, and the most important part is that...
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
How could you resist Mack’s big brown eyes and goofball personality?
ROANOKE, Va. – Brown eyes, big paws – how could you resist this guy?. After he was forfeited by his previous family through no fault of his own, Mack is ready to kick the shelter life for a comfy space in his forever home. Mack may be a...
Vision to reality: Community push continues for Smith Mountain Lake Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake gains a ton of attraction during the warmer months, but area leaders would like to see that business all year-round. Their solution? A community center. WSLS 10 reported on the push for a community center in the Smith Mountain Lake area back...
Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges unveils jam packed August schedule
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to be a month full of events at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges. The second week of August is a “Flashback Friday” show with a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute. That will be followed by a soul rock show...
Breki is breaking the mold for all stray dogs, might go breaking your heart, too
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This dog is more than ready to make his way to his new home. Meet Breki: the dog that, according to shelter staff, is breaking the mold for shelter dogs. He’s smart, knows his tricks, and is working on learning more tricks and other skills daily.
Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
Flames open fall camp with QB battle
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s a new season for the Liberty Flames who lost one of the best quarterbacks in the nation last season. Hugh Freeze said his team hasn’t missed a beat, and he’s got four capable QBs ready to take a snap, whenever the time may be.
