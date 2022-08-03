AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

Read on www.wsls.com
WSLS
Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend. The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
WSLS
Summer heat, occasional storms precede late week drop in humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stormy weekend at times, much of Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and hot. That said, a few pop-up storms will be possible during the heat of the day each afternoon. While these won’t be numerous in nature, anything that forms will move slowly....
WSLS
More rain to dodge this weekend, along with seasonable warmth and humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – We dealt with severe weather and flooding with storms on Friday and it appears more rain will be in the forecast to get the weekend started. We want you to know that the highest coverage of showers and storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That means the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be our wettest zones.
WSLS
Danville Fire department rescues two and pet in water rescue
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Department went to Angler’s Park at 350 Northside Drive for a report of two fisherman drifting down river after boat lost power. Firefighters arrived on scene and witnesses stated that occupants in fishing boat were floating down river and told them they needed assistance due to loss of power.
WSLS
$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
WSLS
Roanoke Co. offering bonuses for some school positions
ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is looking to fill 19 school bus driver positions. “We have all routes covered, so there will be no issues, but we need more drivers so we can get back to full staff and not have to use mechanics and supervisors to drive buses,” said Chuck Lionberger, the school system spokesperson.
WSLS
Body found in Alleghany County, believed to be man missing since July
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County officials believe the body of a deceased male found Sunday may be a man reported missing 10 days ago. Matthew Walton, 31, was last seen July 27 walking in the area of Longdale Furnace Road and Circle H Lane in Clifton Forge, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.
WSLS
Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 offers free meals to first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke couple returns with their mission to honor Roanoke Valley first responders with a free meal. When tragedy strikes, first responders are ready to help. But the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 is returning the favor. The organization delivered 470 meals to first responders across the...
WSLS
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
WSLS
Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill
ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
WSLS
Clear the shelters: Montgomery County Animal Services looking for families to adopt fur friends
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Meet Rosie! Montgomery County Animal Services said she loves to relax on the couch and is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxed dog around the house. Rosie prefers being the only fur baby in the home is also better with older kids and prefers...
WSLS
Local businesses celebrate shopping local during Steppin’ Out
BLACKSBURG, Va. – People are showing up and “steppin’ out” for the 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg. Over 200 vendors were at the event, but one local business owner remembers a time when Steppin’ Out looked a little different. For John Kline...
WSLS
Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’
GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance. Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love. This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.
WSLS
How could you resist Mack’s big brown eyes and goofball personality?
ROANOKE, Va. – Brown eyes, big paws – how could you resist this guy?. After he was forfeited by his previous family through no fault of his own, Mack is ready to kick the shelter life for a comfy space in his forever home. Mack may be a...
WSLS
Alpha Phi Alpha hosts free haircut for kids going back to school in the New River Valley
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A New River Valley fraternity opens their doors to offer free haircuts to children before returning to school. Dozens of children are walking with a new pep in their step after getting a fresh cut. “I’m very thankful for it,” 11-year-old Isaiah said. The...
WSLS
Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges unveils jam packed August schedule
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to be a month full of events at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges. The second week of August is a “Flashback Friday” show with a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute. That will be followed by a soul rock show...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
