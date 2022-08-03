ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

WSLS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WSLS

Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend. The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Summer heat, occasional storms precede late week drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a stormy weekend at times, much of Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and hot. That said, a few pop-up storms will be possible during the heat of the day each afternoon. While these won’t be numerous in nature, anything that forms will move slowly....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

More rain to dodge this weekend, along with seasonable warmth and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – We dealt with severe weather and flooding with storms on Friday and it appears more rain will be in the forecast to get the weekend started. We want you to know that the highest coverage of showers and storms will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That means the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands will be our wettest zones.
ROANOKE, VA
#Aep#Dams#Appalachian Power#Leesville
WSLS

Danville Fire department rescues two and pet in water rescue

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Department went to Angler’s Park at 350 Northside Drive for a report of two fisherman drifting down river after boat lost power. Firefighters arrived on scene and witnesses stated that occupants in fishing boat were floating down river and told them they needed assistance due to loss of power.
WSLS

$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project

ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
WSLS

Roanoke Co. offering bonuses for some school positions

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is looking to fill 19 school bus driver positions. “We have all routes covered, so there will be no issues, but we need more drivers so we can get back to full staff and not have to use mechanics and supervisors to drive buses,” said Chuck Lionberger, the school system spokesperson.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Roanoke, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 offers free meals to first responders

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke couple returns with their mission to honor Roanoke Valley first responders with a free meal. When tragedy strikes, first responders are ready to help. But the Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 is returning the favor. The organization delivered 470 meals to first responders across the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022. Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill

ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’

GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance. Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love. This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.
GILES COUNTY, VA

Community Policy