Cornelius, NC

Charlotte Symphony gala features Rhiannon Giddens

Aug. 5. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens will join Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees and the Charlotte Symphony for the CSO’s annual Gala on Saturday, Nov. 5. The evening will celebrate North Carolina’s arts scene, featuring local artists and honoring two community and business leaders, and long-time advocates for...
CHARLOTTE, NC

