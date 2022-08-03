ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Leona Lewis Welcomes Baby Girl — Find Out Her Sweet Name

 4 days ago
Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The couple announced the news on Tuesday, revealing their daughter was born July 22. They each shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, "And then there were three 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22 🕊."

The post included a photo showing a glimpse of their daughter’s face as they each placed a hand on their bundle of joy.

The couple announced they were expecting back in March.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️.”

Dennis posted the same photo, adding, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis."

Since the announcement, Leona has documented her pregnancy on Instagram with fun maternity shots and photos from her baby shower.

In June, she reflected on her journey with a photo from her maternity shoot.

She wrote, “I’ll never forget my first shoot with the bump! This was when I still had a belly button guys 😭There are so many emotional, physical, personal and professional changes to embrace and as I write this I’m thinking of all the mums and dads out there that go through so much to bring precious little ones into the world… It’s not long now and I just wanted to send so much love to everyone today.”

